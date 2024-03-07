Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Speece Lewis Engineers and Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.
Lincoln, NE, March 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between Speece Lewis Engineers and Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. Speece Lewis Engineers, a transportation, bridge design, surveying, and hydraulics-focused engineering firm based in Lincoln, NE, was established in 1974. The company counts natural resource districts and federal, state, county, and municipal governments among its many clients.
“Benchmark International played a pivotal role in guiding Speece Lewis Engineers toward the optimal opportunity as they entered the market. The Benchmark International team exhibited utmost professionalism, attentiveness to inquiries, and consideration of concerns every step of the way. Recognizing the significance of this singular opportunity, Speece Lewis Engineers entrusted Benchmark International to steer them expertly through the journey. Benchmark International’s invaluable expertise was fundamental to the sale,” Principal Tim Farmer, Speece Lewis Engineers.
Bowman is a nationwide engineering firm with over 2,000 employees and over 80 offices throughout the United States. The firm provides infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. Bowman offers planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement, and other technical services to customers operating in diverse regulated end markets.
“We are extremely excited to be a part of this transaction between two tremendous companies that complement each other nicely. Speece Lewis has an exceptional reputation and decades-long tenure in the Lincoln, NE area, and the combination will offer valued expansion into the Midwest for Bowman as well as help with continued growth in their national transportation engineering practice,” Transaction Director Kevin Barrett, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
