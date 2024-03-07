Urgent Care Convention Attendees to Recharge Next Month in Vegas
Las Vegas, NV, March 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Urgent Care Association invites Urgent Care professionals, industry leaders and experts from around the world to the 2024 Urgent Care Convention. Taking place April 13-17 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, the convention is the most robust educational and networking event in Urgent Care.
This year’s theme is Recharge, and it will come to life through a well-rounded experience for the mind and body that includes plenty of breathing room for time to reflect and absorb.
With hands-on sessions, engaging lectures, energetic keynote speakers, panel discussions and self-guided learning, there is something for everyone. Attendees can expect an enriching experience that includes wellness sessions, more unscheduled time to network, more dedicated time to explore the Solutions.Expo and education for their specific needs.
With over 80 sessions, including...
- Humor and Humanity in Healthcare, from Will Flanary, MD (aka Dr. Glaucomflecken)
- AMA and Urgent Care, from Lisa Bohman Egbert, MD (AMA House of Delegates Speaker)
- Primary Care within Urgent Care (panel discussion)
- Bugs and Pediatric Drugs: Antibiotic Stewardship Pearls for Pediatrics
- How to Protect Patient Data When Working with AI Vendors
...there is something for everyone in Urgent Care at the Urgent Care Convention. For the full agenda and to learn more, visit the Urgent Care Association website.
About the Urgent Care Association
The Urgent Care Association (UCA) is the trade association for Urgent Care, with a membership of more than 4,000 Urgent Care centers representing clinical and business professionals from the United States and abroad.
Contact
Urgent Care AssociationContact
Samantha Wulff
630-657-6116
urgentcareassociation.org
