World Affairs Council of St. Louis Hosts 75th Anniversary Gala
Nonprofit has fostered global awareness in St. Louis since 1948.
St. Louis, MO, March 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The World Affairs Council of St. Louis (World Affairs STL), a non-profit organization that connects the St. Louis region with the world, will host its 75th anniversary gala on Wed., April 10 at the Missouri History Museum located at 5700 Lindell Blvd. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and tickets are $300 per person.
Community members and leaders, as well as diplomats and educators, will attend the celebration which features cocktails and dinner catered by Butler’s Pantry. A fireside chat will take place with St. Louis’ own ambassadors Kevin O’Malley, W. Stuart Symington, and the U.S. Department of State’s Foreign Service Officer Gavin Sundwall. Gala sponsors include Bayer Crop Science, Missouri History Museum, POWERS Insurance & Risk Management, Commerce Bank, Emerson, Greater STL, Inc., Grimco, Inc., Harbour Group, RSM, The Yield Lab, and WISHH.
Signature World Affairs STL programs include the U.S. Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP), high school Academic WorldQuest, and Great Decisions. The IVLP brings current and emerging foreign leaders to St. Louis. The Council facilitates discourse with businesses, nonprofits, educational institutions, and government. Members are “citizen diplomats” who connect the world at their dinner tables.
“This gala reflects the strong partnerships and friendships we have built over the years and is a testament to the importance of fostering global awareness in our local community,” said World Affairs STL president Pierce W. Powers Jr.
Founded in 1948, the World Affairs STL is a nonpartisan membership organization formed by prominent St. Louisans after World War II to keep the region connected globally and educate citizens about international matters. The Council continues the founders’ mission to facilitate and promote understanding, engagement, relationships, and leadership in world affairs. World Affairs STL, which is one of 90 chapters of the World Affairs Councils of America, is located at 812 Olive St. in downtown St. Louis.
Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information about the World Affairs Council of St. Louis’ gala, call (314) 727-9988.
