Markets for Makers Miami Spring Market: A Celebration of Local Creativity and Community

Miami, FL, March 08, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Following rave reviews from their Valentine's Market, Markets for Makers outdoor bazaar is coming back to Jungle Plaza in the Miami Design District on April 6 and 7 for a special "Locals Only Market"In a celebration of community and craftsmanship, April's market will highlight 100+ local makers and small businesses, selling a diverse array of handcrafted and unique items, including clothing, accessories, jewelry, decor, art, ceramics, and more.Attendees can expect to not only browse 120+ makers, but also unleash their own inner creativity at DIY stations, enjoy rows of photo walls, and snack on food and drink offerings from a number of local food vendors.Ticket Information:General Admission and VIP tickets for the April 6 and 7 (12pm - 6pm) event are available for purchase on Markets for Makers website. VIP ticket holders will enjoy early access to the market from 11am - 12pm Saturday. Both GA & VIP ticket holders will get a free tote bag, plus, children under 12 and pets are welcome at this family-friendly event.About Markets for Makers:Markets for Makers is a nationwide event series supporting local artisans and small businesses. With a focus on handcrafted and unique items such as clothing, accessories, jewelry, decor, art, ceramics, and more, Markets for Makers aims to provide a platform for small businesses to showcase their talents and connect with their communities.From Markets for Makers Founder:"At Markets for Makers, we believe in the power of creativity and community. Our Miami Spring Market is a testament to the talent and passion of local artisans, and we're excited to provide a platform for these emerging brands to shine."