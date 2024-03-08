Markets for Makers Miami Spring Market: A Celebration of Local Creativity and Community
Markets for Makers, an event series dedicated to supporting artisans and small businesses around the country, announces its upcoming Miami Locals Only Market.
Miami, FL, March 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Following rave reviews from their Valentine's Market, Markets for Makers outdoor bazaar is coming back to Jungle Plaza in the Miami Design District on April 6 and 7 for a special "Locals Only Market"
In a celebration of community and craftsmanship, April's market will highlight 100+ local makers and small businesses, selling a diverse array of handcrafted and unique items, including clothing, accessories, jewelry, decor, art, ceramics, and more.
Attendees can expect to not only browse 120+ makers, but also unleash their own inner creativity at DIY stations, enjoy rows of photo walls, and snack on food and drink offerings from a number of local food vendors.
Ticket Information:
General Admission and VIP tickets for the April 6 and 7 (12pm - 6pm) event are available for purchase on Markets for Makers website. VIP ticket holders will enjoy early access to the market from 11am - 12pm Saturday. Both GA & VIP ticket holders will get a free tote bag, plus, children under 12 and pets are welcome at this family-friendly event.
About Markets for Makers:
Markets for Makers is a nationwide event series supporting local artisans and small businesses. With a focus on handcrafted and unique items such as clothing, accessories, jewelry, decor, art, ceramics, and more, Markets for Makers aims to provide a platform for small businesses to showcase their talents and connect with their communities.
From Markets for Makers Founder:
"At Markets for Makers, we believe in the power of creativity and community. Our Miami Spring Market is a testament to the talent and passion of local artisans, and we're excited to provide a platform for these emerging brands to shine."
In a celebration of community and craftsmanship, April's market will highlight 100+ local makers and small businesses, selling a diverse array of handcrafted and unique items, including clothing, accessories, jewelry, decor, art, ceramics, and more.
Attendees can expect to not only browse 120+ makers, but also unleash their own inner creativity at DIY stations, enjoy rows of photo walls, and snack on food and drink offerings from a number of local food vendors.
Ticket Information:
General Admission and VIP tickets for the April 6 and 7 (12pm - 6pm) event are available for purchase on Markets for Makers website. VIP ticket holders will enjoy early access to the market from 11am - 12pm Saturday. Both GA & VIP ticket holders will get a free tote bag, plus, children under 12 and pets are welcome at this family-friendly event.
About Markets for Makers:
Markets for Makers is a nationwide event series supporting local artisans and small businesses. With a focus on handcrafted and unique items such as clothing, accessories, jewelry, decor, art, ceramics, and more, Markets for Makers aims to provide a platform for small businesses to showcase their talents and connect with their communities.
From Markets for Makers Founder:
"At Markets for Makers, we believe in the power of creativity and community. Our Miami Spring Market is a testament to the talent and passion of local artisans, and we're excited to provide a platform for these emerging brands to shine."
Contact
Markets for MakersContact
Natalie Nagengast
(305) 722-7100
www.marketsformakers.com
Natalie Nagengast
(305) 722-7100
www.marketsformakers.com
Categories