Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between GloveIt, LLC and Ruscan Chem Inc.
Scottsdale, AZ, March 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark is pleased to announce the transaction between GloveIt, LLC and Ruscan Chem Inc. The transaction represents a strategic, vertical expansion for the Ruscan Chem team.
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, GloveIt was established in 2002 by the Managing Member and CEO, Karen Gleason. The company is a designer, e-commerce retailer, wholesaler, and international fashion-forward women’s sports accessories distributor. They focus on women’s golf, tennis, and pickleball products and maintain relationships with big box stores, including PGA Tour superstore, Golf Galaxy, and Worldwide Golf.
“The entire Benchmark International team was an absolute pleasure to work with. Throughout the process, they were always available to walk me through each step, and I felt extremely confident in their ability to complete the sale. Emilia was outstanding to work with! I would highly recommend this professional, competent, and thorough group to work with to sell any business.” – Karen Gleason, Managing Member & CEO of GloveIt.
In Ontario, Canada, Ruscan Chem is a CPG distributor, utilizing e-commerce retail to distribute its current product base to over 10 countries worldwide. The acquisition of GloveIt is a valuable addition to their existing portfolio, consisting of products falling into the categories of health, wellness, sports equipment, accessories, and gear.
Benchmark International brought several buyers to the table for this opportunity. Multiple offers were received for the seller’s review, ultimately resulting in an offer that the seller could not refuse and one that she was excited to move forward with, not only for the offer itself but for the growth potential it offers to the company.
“Working with Karen and her team to complete this transaction was such a joy. We wish her the best in the future and are excited to see GloveIt and Ruscan Chem continue to grow together.” - Emilia Muniz, Senior Transaction Associate
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, GloveIt was established in 2002 by the Managing Member and CEO, Karen Gleason. The company is a designer, e-commerce retailer, wholesaler, and international fashion-forward women’s sports accessories distributor. They focus on women’s golf, tennis, and pickleball products and maintain relationships with big box stores, including PGA Tour superstore, Golf Galaxy, and Worldwide Golf.
“The entire Benchmark International team was an absolute pleasure to work with. Throughout the process, they were always available to walk me through each step, and I felt extremely confident in their ability to complete the sale. Emilia was outstanding to work with! I would highly recommend this professional, competent, and thorough group to work with to sell any business.” – Karen Gleason, Managing Member & CEO of GloveIt.
In Ontario, Canada, Ruscan Chem is a CPG distributor, utilizing e-commerce retail to distribute its current product base to over 10 countries worldwide. The acquisition of GloveIt is a valuable addition to their existing portfolio, consisting of products falling into the categories of health, wellness, sports equipment, accessories, and gear.
Benchmark International brought several buyers to the table for this opportunity. Multiple offers were received for the seller’s review, ultimately resulting in an offer that the seller could not refuse and one that she was excited to move forward with, not only for the offer itself but for the growth potential it offers to the company.
“Working with Karen and her team to complete this transaction was such a joy. We wish her the best in the future and are excited to see GloveIt and Ruscan Chem continue to grow together.” - Emilia Muniz, Senior Transaction Associate
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Categories