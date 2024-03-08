Semantic Data 2024: Taxonomy, Ontology and, Knowledge Graphs - First Speakers Announced
Henry Stewart is thrilled to unveil the first confirmed speakers for Semantic Data 2024: Taxonomy, Ontology and, Knowledge Graphs. Set to take place in London on 27 June, this event promises to be a gathering of leading experts in the field.
London, United Kingdom, March 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from distinguished professionals from renowned organizations such as SciBite, eBay, The Pistoia Alliance, Dods Group, Technically Write IT, Datavid, and more. These experts will share insights, experiences, and innovative approaches that are shaping the future of taxonomy, ontology, and knowledge graphs.
The Super Plus Early Bird discount offers attendees a £200 saving on registration fees, this offer expires on April 12, 2024. Interested parties can register at: https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/semantic-data-2024
Among the notable speakers include:
Rebecca Ruprecht, Ontology Lead at eBay, brings years of expertise in data governance and taxonomy to her role in eBay's Motors and Automotive Parts & Accessories Data Intelligence team.
Christian Baber, Chief Portfolio Officer at The Pistoia Alliance, has extensive experience in computational chemistry and AI techniques, gained from leadership roles in organizations like Shire & Takeda and Janssen R&D.
Jane Lomax, Head of Ontologies at SciBite, is a leading advocate for ontologies and FAIR data, with over 20 years of experience in biomedical ontologies and significant contributions to public endeavors such as Elixir and the International Society of Biocuration.
Ian Davis, Taxonomy Manager at Dods Group, oversees taxonomy categories and ontology relationships, ensuring effective political intelligence services for clients. With over 30 years of experience, Ian is passionate about data optimization and holds a master’s in information studies from London Metropolitan University.
Rahel Anne Bailie, Content Solutions Director at Technically Write IT, specializes in delivering operational efficiencies through intelligent content management for global clients.
Avinash Dixit, Head of Life Science Practice & Customer Success at Datavid, guides organizations towards data-centric paradigms and implements industry-leading standards in life sciences.
The event will feature sessions including:
Ontologies in Pharma - The landscape, pre-competitive development, and use-cases by Christian Baber, Chief Portfolio Officer, The Pistoia Alliance, and Jane Lomax, Head of Ontologies, SciBite.
What will be the Hot Topic in 2024 - Why it Matters moderated by Madi Weland Solomon, with panellists including Avinash Dixit, Head of Life Science Practice & Customer Success, Datavid.
The Role of Semantics in Improving Customer Service - From service rage to client satisfaction by Rahel Anne Bailie, Content Solutions Director, Technically Write IT.
Creating Political Intelligence - A journey through data at Dods Group by Ian Davis, Taxonomy Manager, Dods Group.
For more information and to register for Semantic Data 2024, please visit https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/semantic-data-2024
Sponsored by: Semantic Web Company / Pool Party
Sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities are available; please contact Rebecca Chamberlain at RebeccaC@henrystewart.co.uk
For media queries, please contact Simi Dhillon-Sapal, Marketing Consultant, at simid@henrystewart.co.uk
Semantic Data 2024: Taxonomy, Ontology, and Knowledge Graphs
27 June 2024
etc.venues 155 Bishopsgate
London, UK
#SemanticDataLDN #SemanticData2024
https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/semantic-data-2024
About Henry Stewart Events:
Henry Stewart Events (HSE) provides worldwide state of the art, face to face events and webinars in the Digital Asset Management (DAM) and Creative Operations spaces. HSE brings together DAM and Creative Operations practitioners from a wide range of organizations – from media and entertainment, CPG, agencies and non-profits to healthcare, education and government - www.henrystewartconferences.com
About Henry Stewart Events:
Henry Stewart Events (HSE) provides worldwide state of the art, face to face events and webinars in the Digital Asset Management (DAM) and Creative Operations spaces. HSE brings together DAM and Creative Operations practitioners from a wide range of organizations – from media and entertainment, CPG, agencies and non-profits to healthcare, education and government - www.henrystewartconferences.com
