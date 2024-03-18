STN Inc. Recognized on the Prestigious 2024 CRN Tech Elite 250 List
Pleasanton, CA, March 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- STN Inc., announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has honored STN Inc. on its 2024 Tech Elite 250 list for the second year in a row.
This yearly compilation showcases solution providers based in the U.S. and Canada, that have distinguished themselves by attaining top-tier certifications and specializations from leading technology vendors in the areas of infrastructure, cloud, and security.
To help customers navigate today's IT complexities and harness the advantages of state-of-the-art solutions, solution providers—ranging from strategic service providers and systems integrators to managed service providers and value-added resellers—strive to uphold rigorous levels of training and certification from strategic IT vendors, often aiming for the pinnacle tiers within these vendors' partner programs.
Strategy
STN believes understanding the direction clients need to take their business is one of the most critical aspects of creating a strategic plan for their technology implementation. STN approaches every client‘s needs with strategic focus and fiduciary responsibility. STN guides customers to the best technological solution for their business at the lowest possible cost.
Innovation
Innovation is a crucial component in STN’s ability to provide best of breed solutions. STN is an engineering driven company that is passionate about innovating for STN’s clients. The STN team has years of solution design experience and has delivered hundreds of projects for large enterprises as well as start-ups and smaller companies.
Consulting
Vendor agnostic consulting provides an unbiased and optimal approach to solving the most complex business issues. STN works with all the original equipment manufacturers to provide the best possible solution for each project.
https://www.stninc.com/
"CRN’s Tech Elite 250 highlights leading-edge solution providers within the IT landscape, distinguished by their comprehensive technical proficiency, expertise, and commitment to achieving top-level certifications in critical technology areas," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor of CRN at The Channel Company. "These solution providers persistently strengthen their capabilities to bring the advanced IT solutions to market that customers need."
Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with their dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, The Channel Company connects and empowers technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, The Channel Company draws from their deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.
www.thechannelcompany.com
Contact
STN, Inc.Contact
Jenny Hsieh
+1 (925) 214-9363
www.stninc.com
