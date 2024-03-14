RX Japan's International Jewellery Kobe 2024 is a Destination for Jewellery Industry Professionals
International Jewellery Kobe is part of the International Jewellery series trade shows hosted by RX Japan.
Kobe, Japan, March 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- RX Japan is thrilled to announce the 28th International Jewellery Kobe (IJK 2024), happening from May 16-18, 2024, at Kobe International Exhibition Hall. As one of Western Japan's largest mid-year jewellery show, IJK 2024 sets the stage for a vibrant celebration of the latest trends and designs in the jewellery sector.
With a focus on fine and fashion jewellery, loose stones, strands, and related products and services, IJK attracts a wide audience of jewellery enthusiasts from around the world.
A Haven for Jewellery Enthusiasts
With a record attendance of 12,977 at IJK 2023, the International Jewellery Kobe continues to cement its reputation as a jewellery trade show for industry professionals and buyers alike. This year, IJK aims to surpass expectations by offering attendees an opportunity to explore a diverse array of exquisite jewellery from around the globe.
Why Kobe?
Kobe, known as the heart of pearl trade in Japan, was strategically chosen by RX Japan as one of the host cities for the International Jewellery Show alongside Tokyo and Yokohama. Its enchanting setting, rich cultural heritage, and reputation for luxury make it an apt stage for showcasing the jewellery creations to a discerning audience.
IJK show director, Yoshihito Waki, shared, "Kobe captivates with its blend of tradition and modernity, making it the preferred destination for the International Jewellery Show. The city's vibrant energy and hospitality ensure that attendees have a truly memorable experience while discovering the latest trends in jewellery."
Renowned Brands and Industry Leaders
IJK 2024 will feature a prestigious lineup of exhibitors, including renowned brands and industry leaders who have graced previous editions of the show. Notable brands such as Mikimoto, Tasaki, Tiffany&Co., CHANEL, Cartier, ROLEX, BVLGARI, and Hermes, whose exquisite products were available for sale last year, will be remembered for their part.
This year's event promises to showcase recognized brands of the jewellery world, offering attendees a glimpse into the latest trends and innovations shaping the industry.
An Unforgettable Journey
In addition to its illustrious exhibitor lineup, IJK 2024 will welcome not only Japanese leading buyers but also overseas premium buyers and social buyers where networking opportunities will abound, fostering collaboration and innovation within the global market landscape.
Exhibitors are invited to join IJK 2024 and showcase their products and services to a diverse audience. The show offers an exclusive opportunity to connect with industry leaders and expand business footprint in the dynamic jewellery industry.
For more information and to register as an exhibitor, visit https://www.ijt.jp/tokyo/en-gb/gbs/sales/ex.html.
With a focus on fine and fashion jewellery, loose stones, strands, and related products and services, IJK attracts a wide audience of jewellery enthusiasts from around the world.
A Haven for Jewellery Enthusiasts
With a record attendance of 12,977 at IJK 2023, the International Jewellery Kobe continues to cement its reputation as a jewellery trade show for industry professionals and buyers alike. This year, IJK aims to surpass expectations by offering attendees an opportunity to explore a diverse array of exquisite jewellery from around the globe.
Why Kobe?
Kobe, known as the heart of pearl trade in Japan, was strategically chosen by RX Japan as one of the host cities for the International Jewellery Show alongside Tokyo and Yokohama. Its enchanting setting, rich cultural heritage, and reputation for luxury make it an apt stage for showcasing the jewellery creations to a discerning audience.
IJK show director, Yoshihito Waki, shared, "Kobe captivates with its blend of tradition and modernity, making it the preferred destination for the International Jewellery Show. The city's vibrant energy and hospitality ensure that attendees have a truly memorable experience while discovering the latest trends in jewellery."
Renowned Brands and Industry Leaders
IJK 2024 will feature a prestigious lineup of exhibitors, including renowned brands and industry leaders who have graced previous editions of the show. Notable brands such as Mikimoto, Tasaki, Tiffany&Co., CHANEL, Cartier, ROLEX, BVLGARI, and Hermes, whose exquisite products were available for sale last year, will be remembered for their part.
This year's event promises to showcase recognized brands of the jewellery world, offering attendees a glimpse into the latest trends and innovations shaping the industry.
An Unforgettable Journey
In addition to its illustrious exhibitor lineup, IJK 2024 will welcome not only Japanese leading buyers but also overseas premium buyers and social buyers where networking opportunities will abound, fostering collaboration and innovation within the global market landscape.
Exhibitors are invited to join IJK 2024 and showcase their products and services to a diverse audience. The show offers an exclusive opportunity to connect with industry leaders and expand business footprint in the dynamic jewellery industry.
For more information and to register as an exhibitor, visit https://www.ijt.jp/tokyo/en-gb/gbs/sales/ex.html.
Contact
RX JapanContact
Chih Hsuan Chen
+81-3-6739-4103
https://www.ijt.jp/kobe/en-gb.html
Chih Hsuan Chen
+81-3-6739-4103
https://www.ijt.jp/kobe/en-gb.html
Categories