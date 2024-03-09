Benchmark International Has Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Square One Coating Systems, LLC and Lionheart Industrial Group
Benchmark International Faclitd Trans Square One Coating Systems, LLC & Lionheart Industrial Group
Oneida, NY, March 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated a transaction between Oriskany, NY-based Square One Coating Systems, LLC (Square One), and Newton, PA-based Lionheart Industrial Group.
Square One is a metal finishing firm that provides high-end metal coating services to the aerospace industry and coating components for other industries. The company is a leader in electroless nickel application and chemical processing, with AS9100 and National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program (NADCAP) certifications. It is also certified in chemical agent-resistant coating (CARC) painting for the military.
“Benchmark International was very easy to work with, super professional, and capable. Thanks for bringing this to fruition.” - Lloyd Ploof, Square One Founder
Lionheart Industrial Group specializes in taking minor to middle-market manufacturing companies to the next level with respect for the owner, employee care, and growth energy. Leadership prides itself on being sensitive to customer relationships that the owner has created over the years and mindful of new opportunities that the team can develop for growth.
“We expect Square One’s newly minted partnership with Lionheart Industrial to produce an outstanding future for the company and the team. Square One founder Lloyd Ploof has built a well-capitalized business poised for growth. And Lionheart’s multi-vectored resources drive the perfect combination for outsized results in the years to come.” - Senior Transaction Director William Sullivan, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Square One is a metal finishing firm that provides high-end metal coating services to the aerospace industry and coating components for other industries. The company is a leader in electroless nickel application and chemical processing, with AS9100 and National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program (NADCAP) certifications. It is also certified in chemical agent-resistant coating (CARC) painting for the military.
“Benchmark International was very easy to work with, super professional, and capable. Thanks for bringing this to fruition.” - Lloyd Ploof, Square One Founder
Lionheart Industrial Group specializes in taking minor to middle-market manufacturing companies to the next level with respect for the owner, employee care, and growth energy. Leadership prides itself on being sensitive to customer relationships that the owner has created over the years and mindful of new opportunities that the team can develop for growth.
“We expect Square One’s newly minted partnership with Lionheart Industrial to produce an outstanding future for the company and the team. Square One founder Lloyd Ploof has built a well-capitalized business poised for growth. And Lionheart’s multi-vectored resources drive the perfect combination for outsized results in the years to come.” - Senior Transaction Director William Sullivan, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Categories