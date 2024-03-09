Benchmark International Has Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between SignCraft Solutions, LLC and Two Individual Buyers
Wake Forest, NC, March 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated a transaction between Wake Forest, NC-based SignCraft Solutions, LLC (SignCraft) and two individual buyers.
SignCraft is a full-service commercial sign manufacturing, design, repair, and installation company specializing in interior and exterior signage, vehicle wraps, and trade show displays. The company is a one-stop shop and has a reputation for exceptional quality and service.
In its commitment to enhancing business branding and visibility through signage, SignCraft Solutions adopts a personalized approach to every project. With a keen understanding of the importance of aligning designs with clients' unique aesthetics and branding needs, the team at SignCraft Solutions tailors each solution accordingly. Backed by a dedicated team of expert project managers, creative designers, skilled tradesmen, and seasoned installers, SignCraft Solutions guarantees a seamless journey from conceptualization to final installation, ensuring clients' visions are brought to life with precision and excellence.
"SignCraft Founders Bob and Stephanie McEwen took a very thoughtful approach to the exit of their company. As longtime owners and operators in a small, niche market, they understood that the best home for their firm would be dedicated individuals who knew the business inside out. Benchmark International was proud to support this Small Business Administration (SBA)-backed buyout process, and we wish new owners all the best at the helm of the organization." - Senior Transaction Director William Sullivan, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
