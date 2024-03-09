TAKE COMMAND® Online Financial Readiness Program Gains Accreditation
First Command Educational Foundation (FCEF) announces the accreditation of its online financial readiness program TAKE COMMAND® by The American College of Financial Services.
Fort Worth, TX, March 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Designed for service members (active, guard reserves) and their families, TAKE COMMAND educates enrollees to make smart, informed financial decisions and effectively pursue long-term financial security from the time they enter military service until separation or retirement. Most courses take no more than an hour to complete and are accessible 24/7 via computer, smartphone, or tablet. Those successfully completing the program have an opportunity to earn up to three free college credit hours in consumer finance education. All TAKE COMMAND courses may be taken free of charge.
"Financial readiness is the basis for economic mobility. The American Dream is still alive and well, but only if you know the rules of the game. Programs like TAKE COMMAND provide so much more than just basic financial education, they empower individuals, families, and communities to achieve goals and unlock the lives they want to live," Timi Joy Jorgensen, PhD, Assistant Vice President, Financial Education & Wellbeing, The American College of Financial Services.
Tom Kuhar, CEO and President of FCEF shares, “Among the many challenges facing service members and their families, the need for foundational financial education is critical. TAKE COMMAND equips learners with financial knowledge to shield them against uncertainties associated with military deployments, frequent relocations, changing pay and allowances, etc. This knowledge helps them develop solid financial behaviors to propel them onto a path of financial security amid the rigors of military service.”
For additional information on the news that is the subject of this release (or for course details, demo, or enrollment) contact Julie McRee.
Established in 1983, First Command Educational Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity that provides exceptional financial readiness programs and, with like-minded partner organizations, scholarships for our nation’s service members (including federal civilian employees and veterans) and their families. FCEF does not endorse or favor any commercial supplier, product or service, or promote the services of a specific financial institution. All information provided is intended for educational purposes and is not to be considered financial advice. All personal information is kept strictly confidential.
Contact: Julie McRee, Director of Instructional Design & Online Learning
817-569-3156
"Financial readiness is the basis for economic mobility. The American Dream is still alive and well, but only if you know the rules of the game. Programs like TAKE COMMAND provide so much more than just basic financial education, they empower individuals, families, and communities to achieve goals and unlock the lives they want to live," Timi Joy Jorgensen, PhD, Assistant Vice President, Financial Education & Wellbeing, The American College of Financial Services.
Tom Kuhar, CEO and President of FCEF shares, “Among the many challenges facing service members and their families, the need for foundational financial education is critical. TAKE COMMAND equips learners with financial knowledge to shield them against uncertainties associated with military deployments, frequent relocations, changing pay and allowances, etc. This knowledge helps them develop solid financial behaviors to propel them onto a path of financial security amid the rigors of military service.”
For additional information on the news that is the subject of this release (or for course details, demo, or enrollment) contact Julie McRee.
Established in 1983, First Command Educational Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity that provides exceptional financial readiness programs and, with like-minded partner organizations, scholarships for our nation’s service members (including federal civilian employees and veterans) and their families. FCEF does not endorse or favor any commercial supplier, product or service, or promote the services of a specific financial institution. All information provided is intended for educational purposes and is not to be considered financial advice. All personal information is kept strictly confidential.
Contact: Julie McRee, Director of Instructional Design & Online Learning
817-569-3156
Contact
First Command Educational FoundationContact
Julie McRee, Director of Instructional Design & Online Learning
817-569-3156
www.fcef.com
Julie McRee, Director of Instructional Design & Online Learning
817-569-3156
www.fcef.com
Categories