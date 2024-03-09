Utech Products Inc. Achieves ISO 9001
Utech Products Inc. Achieves ISO 9001 Certification (Certification Registration No. 961 24 5889), Demonstrating Commitment to Quality and Customer Satisfaction.
Schenectady, NY, March 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Utech Products Inc., a leading provider in laboratory, medical equipment, and supplies distribution, proudly announces its successful attainment of the ISO 9001 certification. This certification underscores the company’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.
ISO 9001 is an internationally recognized Quality Management Systems (QMS) standard developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). Achieving this certification requires rigorous adherence to stringent criteria across all operational aspects, ensuring that products and services consistently meet or exceed customer expectations while enhancing overall organizational efficiency.
“We are thrilled to announce that Utech Products Inc. has been awarded the prestigious ISO 9001 Certification,” said Punam Madan, Vice President at Utech Products Inc. “This accomplishment is a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality excellence and continuous improvement in everything we do. It reinforces our pledge to deliver superior products and services that meet the evolving needs of our customers from all around the world. Our team has worked diligently to implement and maintain robust quality management practices across all facets of our organization.”
The ISO 9001 certification process involved comprehensive assessments of Utech Products Inc.’s quality management system, including its processes, procedures, and performance metrics. By meeting the stringent requirements outlined in the standard, Utech Products Inc. has demonstrated its ability to consistently provide products and services that meet statutory and regulatory requirements while enhancing customer satisfaction.
With ISO 9001 certification, Utech Products Inc. is poised to enhance its competitiveness in the marketplace by driving continual improvement, streamlining processes, and fostering a culture of excellence throughout the organization. Customers can be confident in the company’s ability to consistently deliver high-quality products and services that meet their needs and expectations.
About Utech Products Inc.
Founded in 1990, Utech Products Inc. is a worldwide distributor with warehouses in USA, UK, The Netherland, Germany, UAE, India, Australia, and China specializing in the distribution of laboratory, medical equipment, and supplies. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Utech Products Inc. strives to deliver cutting-edge solutions that address the changing needs of its clients worldwide.
For media inquiries or more information, please contact:
Callie Noonan, Senior Marketing & Sales Coordinator, Utech Products Inc., (518)-831-8000, cnoonan@endosoft.com, https://utechproducts.com/
