Panva Technology Revolutionizes Telemedicine with AI-Powered Clinical Note Assistance
In the fast-evolving landscape of healthcare, video-based telemedicine has emerged as a transformative force, enhancing patient experiences and expanding the reach of healthcare providers beyond traditional office settings. However, with the surge in telehealth visits, a pressing challenge has emerged: the efficient documentation of patient encounters. Addressing this concern, Panva Technology proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking AI-powered clinical note assistance eMDNotes.
New York, NY, March 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Telemedicine and virtual visits have revolutionized the healthcare industry, breaking down geographical barriers and allowing patients to connect with their healthcare providers remotely. The adoption of telehealth services has not only improved accessibility for patients but has also enabled providers to see significantly more patients than they could in traditional in-office settings.
The Documentation Dilemma
While video based telemedicine has streamlined patient-provider interactions, the documentation process remains a significant bottleneck. The need to record and document care, provide accurate CPT/ICD codes for billing, and adhere to standard practice protocols poses a considerable challenge for healthcare professionals. With the influx of patients, the time-consuming nature of documentation threatens to divert healthcare providers from their primary focus on patient care.
Panva Technology's Solution: eMDNotes
Panva Technology addresses the documentation dilemma with the introduction of eMDNotes, an innovative AI-powered engine that leverages a combination of generative AI and machine learning to assist healthcare providers at every stage of the telemedicine process.
Real-time Transcription During Telemedicine Calls:
eMDNotes records and transcribes telemedicine calls in real-time, capturing the nuances of patient-provider conversations seamlessly.
Conversion to Meaningful Clinical Reports:
The AI engine converts transcribed calls into meaningful and organized scripts for physicians to review. This transformation from conversational content to structured reports streamlines the documentation process.
SOAP Format and Code Suggestions:
eMDNotes offers pre-defined SOAP (Subjective, Objective, Assessment, Plan) formats for doctors to review. Additionally, the system provides suggested ICD and CPT codes for billing, ensuring accuracy and efficiency in the documentation process.
Seamless Integration with Medical Billing Software:
Upon approval from the healthcare provider, eMDNotes seamlessly pushes the finalized documentation files to medical billing software. This integration facilitates the swift initiation of billing processes, allowing billers to generate CMS 1500 forms efficiently.
Designed for Busy Healthcare Professionals
eMDNotes is uniquely designed for busy healthcare professionals who aim to allocate more time to patient care rather than spending hours in front of a computer for transcription and note-taking tasks. The technology empowers providers to focus on what matters most – delivering quality healthcare to their patients.
For a detailed demonstration of Panva Technology's eMDNotes, visit www.panvatech.com or email sales@panvatech.com to schedule a quick demo. Join the revolution in telemedicine documentation and experience the future of efficient, AI-powered clinical note assistance.
About Panva Technology
Panva Technology stands as a prominent provider of comprehensive technology development services, dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the digital era. Our expert team specializes in end-to-end development, seamlessly integrating front-end and back-end technologies to create robust and scalable applications.
At Panva, we prioritize user-centric design, ensuring a seamless and intuitive experience for your audience. Our commitment to cutting-edge technologies and agile methodologies sets us apart, allowing us to excel in crafting bespoke software solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client.
From conceptualization to deployment, Panva Technology positions itself as your trusted partner in navigating the ever-evolving landscape of technology. We take pride in our ability to develop applications for the Healthcare, FinTech, and EduTech sectors, offering tailored solutions that address the specific challenges and requirements of these industries.
If you find yourself struggling with technology selection or deployment, our team is here to assist you. Contact Panva Technology today at (800) 916-2459 to explore how we can collaborate and elevate your technological initiatives. For more details, visit our website at www.panvatech.com.
The Documentation Dilemma
While video based telemedicine has streamlined patient-provider interactions, the documentation process remains a significant bottleneck. The need to record and document care, provide accurate CPT/ICD codes for billing, and adhere to standard practice protocols poses a considerable challenge for healthcare professionals. With the influx of patients, the time-consuming nature of documentation threatens to divert healthcare providers from their primary focus on patient care.
Panva Technology's Solution: eMDNotes
Panva Technology addresses the documentation dilemma with the introduction of eMDNotes, an innovative AI-powered engine that leverages a combination of generative AI and machine learning to assist healthcare providers at every stage of the telemedicine process.
Real-time Transcription During Telemedicine Calls:
eMDNotes records and transcribes telemedicine calls in real-time, capturing the nuances of patient-provider conversations seamlessly.
Conversion to Meaningful Clinical Reports:
The AI engine converts transcribed calls into meaningful and organized scripts for physicians to review. This transformation from conversational content to structured reports streamlines the documentation process.
SOAP Format and Code Suggestions:
eMDNotes offers pre-defined SOAP (Subjective, Objective, Assessment, Plan) formats for doctors to review. Additionally, the system provides suggested ICD and CPT codes for billing, ensuring accuracy and efficiency in the documentation process.
Seamless Integration with Medical Billing Software:
Upon approval from the healthcare provider, eMDNotes seamlessly pushes the finalized documentation files to medical billing software. This integration facilitates the swift initiation of billing processes, allowing billers to generate CMS 1500 forms efficiently.
Designed for Busy Healthcare Professionals
eMDNotes is uniquely designed for busy healthcare professionals who aim to allocate more time to patient care rather than spending hours in front of a computer for transcription and note-taking tasks. The technology empowers providers to focus on what matters most – delivering quality healthcare to their patients.
For a detailed demonstration of Panva Technology's eMDNotes, visit www.panvatech.com or email sales@panvatech.com to schedule a quick demo. Join the revolution in telemedicine documentation and experience the future of efficient, AI-powered clinical note assistance.
About Panva Technology
Panva Technology stands as a prominent provider of comprehensive technology development services, dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the digital era. Our expert team specializes in end-to-end development, seamlessly integrating front-end and back-end technologies to create robust and scalable applications.
At Panva, we prioritize user-centric design, ensuring a seamless and intuitive experience for your audience. Our commitment to cutting-edge technologies and agile methodologies sets us apart, allowing us to excel in crafting bespoke software solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client.
From conceptualization to deployment, Panva Technology positions itself as your trusted partner in navigating the ever-evolving landscape of technology. We take pride in our ability to develop applications for the Healthcare, FinTech, and EduTech sectors, offering tailored solutions that address the specific challenges and requirements of these industries.
If you find yourself struggling with technology selection or deployment, our team is here to assist you. Contact Panva Technology today at (800) 916-2459 to explore how we can collaborate and elevate your technological initiatives. For more details, visit our website at www.panvatech.com.
Contact
Panva TechnologyContact
Sophia Martin
800-916-2459
www.panvatech.com
Sophia Martin
800-916-2459
www.panvatech.com
Categories