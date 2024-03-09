Panva Technology Revolutionizes Telemedicine with AI-Powered Clinical Note Assistance

In the fast-evolving landscape of healthcare, video-based telemedicine has emerged as a transformative force, enhancing patient experiences and expanding the reach of healthcare providers beyond traditional office settings. However, with the surge in telehealth visits, a pressing challenge has emerged: the efficient documentation of patient encounters. Addressing this concern, Panva Technology proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking AI-powered clinical note assistance eMDNotes.