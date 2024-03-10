House of Motorsport - The Agency Empowers Women in Luxury Car Brokerage on International Women's Day
Los Angeles, CA, March 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- As a global supercar brokerage, House of Motorsport - The Agency is launching an initiative aimed at promoting gender diversity and empowering women within the luxury car brokerage industry. As the world celebrates International Women's Day, HOM - The Agency is taking a bold step towards fostering inclusivity and opportunity for women in a traditionally male-dominated sector.
Founded and led by Kirsti Jane, a visionary leader in the automotive industry, and supported by COO Nadine DeZoeten, House of Motorsport - The Agency is renowned for its unwavering commitment to excellence in connecting discerning clientele with the epitome of luxury supercars. Now, the agency is expanding its dedication to diversity by unveiling a pioneering program designed to encourage more women to embark on careers in luxury car brokering.
In an industry where women are underrepresented, House of Motorsport - The Agency acknowledges the untapped potential and invaluable perspectives that women bring. The new initiative aims to provide mentorship, training, and networking opportunities tailored specifically to women aspiring to excel in the luxury car brokerage field.
"As a female-led agency in an industry predominantly dominated by men, we recognize the imperative of diversity and inclusion," said Kirsti Jane. "On International Women's Day, we're thrilled to take proactive measures to dismantle barriers and create pathways for women to thrive in the realm of supercar brokerage."
This initiative perfectly aligns with the ethos of International Women's Day, which celebrates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women while advocating for gender equality worldwide. By empowering women to enter and succeed in traditionally male-dominated professions, House of Motorsport - The Agency is contributing to a more equitable future for all.
The commitment to diversity extends beyond mere words, with House of Motorsport - The Agency planning concrete actions to support women entering the luxury car brokerage industry.
- Collaborations with educational institutions
- Outreach programs
- Mentorship initiatives
These are the ways through which the agency aims to cultivate a more inclusive and diverse talent pipeline.
"As a female COO in this industry, I am excited to champion this initiative and play a role in paving the way for more women to join our ranks," said Nadine DeZoeten. "By offering support, guidance, and opportunities, we can create a more balanced and dynamic workforce that reflects the richness of talent and perspectives within our society."
As International Women's Day continues to gain global significance, House of Motorsport - The Agency remains committed to driving positive change within the luxury car brokerage industry and beyond. Through initiatives like this, the agency hopes to inspire others to embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion as essential pillars of progress.
For more information about House of Motorsport - The Agency and its initiatives, please visit www.houseofmotorsportagency.com
About House of Motorsport - The Agency:House of Motorsport - The Agency is a leading global supercar brokerage founded by Kirsti Jane. With a passion for excellence and a commitment to unparalleled service, the agency specializes in connecting clients with the world's most coveted supercars. Led by a diverse team of automotive experts, House of Motorsport - The Agency is dedicated to redefining luxury car brokerage through innovation, integrity, and inclusivity.
