Benchmark International Has Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between EVOS Logistics and Blue Grace Logistics
Bend, OR, March 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the acquisition of EVOS Logistics, Inc. by Blue Grace Logistics.
EVOS Logistics is a web-based software company focused on SaaS solutions that optimize transportation, management, sourcing, and routing for shippers, carriers, third-party logistics, and transportation consultants. EVOS SmartTools™ offerings fill the gap between the customer's needs and the provider's system capabilities.
With a commitment to innovation and customer-centricity, EVOS Logistics continually evolves its software solutions to meet the transportation industry's evolving needs. By leveraging data analytics, machine learning, and automation, EVOS Logistics empowers its clients to make informed decisions, optimize their supply chain processes, and drive business growth.
BlueGrace® is a superior supply chain management and best-in-class technology partner. They offer the most agile Third-Party Logistics (3PL) strategy and turnkey execution for shippers, allowing BlueGrace® to help solve companies' most significant challenges and improve businesses.
"This was a great combination of two fantastic companies already having a longstanding relationship. The acquisition will allow BlueGrace® to remain a best-in-class option for supply management. We were grateful to be a part of the transaction and wish both parties the best of luck with their future endeavors." - Transaction Director Kevin Barrett, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
