The Chairmen’s RoundTable Celebrates Major Milestones in 2024
Non-profit organization has mentored the leaders of over 700 local companies.
San Diego, CA, March 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Chairmen’s RoundTable (CRT), a San Diego nonprofit organization that provides pro-bono mentoring to CEOs of private businesses in the greater San Diego area, announced it has reached several major milestones in 2024 including seeing the count climb to well over 700 total companies mentored and building the backing of its operations with 50 mentors and over 20 active sponsors and supporters.
“For nearly 27 years, CRT has been quietly contributing to the growth and success of the San Diego business community,” said Ginny Beneke, CRT Chair. “Our mentors do this work as a way to give back and to help other CEOs become more successful. Our sponsors also see it as a give-back opportunity but have discovered it can be an effective channel to support their own clients and potential clients so it is an investment from the heart that can also pay real dividends. None of us are in this for any publicity, but we like to get the word out so local companies know we are a resource. If you are an executive who wants support on strategic issues from those who have walked in your shoes, please know our mentors are here to provide expertise to guide your business success.”
The CRT members exchange ideas, expertise, and connections to help CEO clients and their companies become more successful. Our mentors include former CEOs and successfully exited business owners from start-ups to multinational corporations including Burger King, Northrup Grumman, 3Com, AT&T, Scripps Health, Harley Davidson, SAIC, Seagram, Pepsi-Cola, SeaWorld, BSAF, and Caterpillar.
In addition to one-on-one and group mentoring, the CRT partners with other local organizations to provide valuable information and resources to the local community. For example, on April 23, 2024, the CRT is presenting a complimentary Lunch & Learn entitled Navigating Your Business Exit: Valuable Insights from Industry Leaders. This event is open to the public and is specially designed for entrepreneurs and business owners contemplating the future of their ventures and seeking effective strategies for a successful business exit. Interested executives can sign up to attend at no charge by emailing kristi@chairmensroundtable.com.
About Chairmen’s RoundTable
The Chairmen’s RoundTable is a nonprofit volunteer organization comprised of an impressive roster of over 50 current and former CEOs, 22 sponsor and supporter firms, and the region’s premier educational and professional organizations. CRT members provide invaluable advice without compensation to CEOs of private businesses in the greater San Diego area as a way of giving back to the community. The organization’s mentoring program is ideal for privately-owned small to mid-sized companies that are looking to gain outside perspective on key business issues. CRT's collective expertise has helped hundreds of San Diego businesses meet and exceed their professional objectives.
For more information and to read about past client successes, please visit www.crt-sd.com.
Contact
Chairmen's RoundTableContact
Kristi Cerasoli
619-823-8658
www.chairmensroundtable.com
Media Contact:
Cynthia Guiang
CG Communications
cynthia@cgcommunications.com
858-793-2471
