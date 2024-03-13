Biomed Industries Announces Triple IGF-1/GLP-1/GIP Receptor Agonist NA-931 for Obesity
A new drug for obesity that is both safe and effective.
San Jose, CA, March 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Biomed Industries, Inc. (Biomed), a leading biopharmaceutical company, announced its latest breakthrough in obesity treatment with the development of NA-931, a triple receptor agonist targeting IGF-1, GLP-1, and GIP hormones. Unlike current medications that focus solely on GLP-1 or a combination of GLP-1 and GIP, NA-931 represents a pioneering approach to weight loss therapy.
Biomed is presenting its research results at the upcoming international conferences: 17th International Conference on Childhood Obesity & Nutrition, March 14-15, 2024, London, UK; American Association of Clinical Endocrinology (AACE) Annual Conference, May 9-11, 2024, in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; American Diabetes Association, June 21-24, Orlando, Florida, USA.
NA-931, formulated for oral administration, will be in Phase 2B clinical trials in the upcoming months. As a result of its novel triple action, NA-931 significantly reduces body fat while preserving muscle mass. Moreover, NA-931 demonstrates a notable reduction in other adverse events commonly associated with existing treatments.
“We have made a significant discovery as to the synergic actions of the three major growth hormone receptors and agonists that lead to the remarkable results of NA-931 for the treatment of obesity,” said Lloyd Tran, Founder and CEO of Biomed Industries, Inc. He added, "This research, spanning over two decades, has yielded breakthroughs in various disease areas, including Alzheimer's Disease, ALS, Major Depressive Disorder, and rare conditions such as Rett Syndrome and Fragile X. This innovative platform holds promise for developing novel therapies for neurological and metabolic diseases, for which there are no viable treatments currently."
About Biomed Industries, Inc.:
Biomed Industries, Inc. is a pioneering biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel drug therapeutics to address unmet medical needs. The company's research team has developed a new platform of drugs targeting Alzheimer's disease, ALS, Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), Diabetes, Obesity, Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and rare diseases, including Rett Syndrome and Fragile X.
For further information, please visit Biomed Industries' official website: https://www.biomedind.com
Contact
Biomed Industries, Inc.Contact
Michael Willis
800-824-5135
www.biomedind.com
Michael Willis
800-824-5135
www.biomedind.com
