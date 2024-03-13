Jarrod Gingras from The Real Story Group to Chair Creative Tech Europe Event in London
The Real Story Group's Managing Director & Analyst to lead the Creative Tech conference.
London, United Kingdom, March 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Henry Stewart Events is delighted to introduce Jarrod Gingras, Managing Director & Analyst at Real Story Group, will serve as the conference Chair for Creative Tech Europe 2024 event. The conference will take place on 28 June 2024, in London, promising an immersive exploration of the latest trends and innovations in Creative MarTech and AdTech.
To learn more about the event, speakers, and agenda visit: https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/semantic-data-2024
Creative Tech Europe will feature a dynamic line-up of panel discussions and keynote sessions, delving into crucial topics such as automation at scale, sophisticated workflows and approvals, managing global omnichannel variants, advancements in VR and AR for creative industries, AI-driven creative processes, and storytelling in the digital era.
Jarrod Gingras the conference chair brings a wealth of expertise to the event as the Managing Director and Analyst at Real Story Group. With a focus on Omnichannel Digital Marketing technologies, including Digital Asset Management, Web Content Management, E-mail & Marketing Automation, and more, Jarrod is a co-author of the book "The Right Way to Select Technology."
Interested parties can register their place using the early bird offer which expires on 12 April, visit https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/creative-tech-europe-2024/
Attendees are invited to join for an unforgettable day of learning, networking, and exploring the future of creative technology at Creative Tech Europe 2024. On behalf of Jarrod and Henry Stewart Events, the organisation looks forward to welcoming attendees to this innovative event.
For those interested in sponsorship opportunities, Creative Tech Europe offers tailored packages to help build profitable connections, promote brands with extensive marketing exposure, and offer thought leadership opportunities as event speakers. For more information on sponsorship, please contact Rebecca at Rebeccac@henrystewart.co.uk.
For PR and media queries, please contact Simi Dhillon-Sapal, Marketing Consultant, at simid@henrystewart.co.uk
Creative Tech Europe 2024
28 June 2024
etc.venues
155 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3YD
#CreativeTechEurope #CreativeTech2024
https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/creative-tech-europe-2024/
About Henry Stewart Events:
Henry Stewart Events (HSE) provides worldwide state of the art, face to face events and webinars in the Digital Asset Management (DAM) and Creative Operations spaces. HSE brings together DAM and Creative Operations practitioners from a wide range of organizations – from media and entertainment, CPG, agencies and non-profits to healthcare, education and government. The events are held in New York, London, Chicago and Los Angeles and include a detailed conference program packed with case studies, workshops, peer-to-peer roundtable discussions and tutorials plus an exhibition of leading solution providers in the DAM and Creative Operations arena. Topics are geared to both experienced professionals and those newer to the field.
To find out more, visit www.henrystewartconferences.com
About Henry Stewart Events:
Contact
Simi Dhillon-Sapal
+447800890224
https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/creative-tech-europe-2024/
