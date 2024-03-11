California Coast Credit Union Officially Recognized as a Great Place to Work
San Diego, CA, March 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- California Coast Credit Union has received official recognition as a Great Place to Work following certification by a national workplace assessment organization. This year, 83% of Cal Coast Credit Union employees who were surveyed said Cal Coast is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.
The Great Place To Work® certification is research-backed and recognizes employers who create an outstanding employee experience. The certification includes surveying employees who complete a short questionnaire specific to their workplace. Because employee feedback and independent analysis determine the scores, this certification helps job seekers identify which companies offer a genuinely positive and affirming company culture.
“We are thrilled and honored to have received the Great Place to Work designation,” said Cal Coast President and CEO Todd Lane. “This is especially meaningful given that the certification is based on what our employees are saying at the credit union. At Cal Coast, we are committed to an inclusive and equitable work environment where every colleague is respected, cared for, and valued. Our staff truly is the heartbeat of our organization, and we are dedicated to ensuring their overall experience continues to be top notch.”
According to Great Place To Work® research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, and have a fair chance at promotion.
About California Coast Credit Union
Established by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego County. With more than $3 billion in assets, the credit union serves nearly 200,000 members through its local network of 25 branches and 60 shared branch locations, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego or Riverside counties can be a member. For more information, visit www.calcoastcu.org or call (877) 495-1600.
About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work certified.
About Great Place To Work®
As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.
Learn more at greatplacetowork.com.
