The 2024 Unmanned & Autonomous Systems Summit to Feature Two Panel Discussions

National Harbor, MD, March 13, 2024 --( PR.com )-- The 12th Annual Unmanned & Autonomous Systems Summit will convene in a few short weeks. Senior leaders from across DoD, Military Services, Industry, & Academia are gathering April 3-4, 2024, in National Harbor, MD for in-depth discussions on the integration and utilization of unmanned/autonomous capabilities to ensure future mission success in the all-domain operating environment.This year’s event will convene a series of panels to bring together experts on the most important issues facing the UxS community. Panelists will discuss the challenges, opportunities, and solutions for bolstering Unmanned systems.Day 1 Panel: Integrating Unmanned systems & AI Into Maritime OperationsModerator: Michael D. Brasseur - Chief Strategy Officer, Saab Inc. Founding Commander, Task Force 59Panelists:· Capt. David Fowler, USN - Director, C4F Maritime Operations Center, U.S. Naval Forces Southern CommandCapt. Colin Corridan, USN - Commander, Task Force 59, U.S. 5th FleetLt. Col. Charles LeDeatte, USAF - Deputy Chief of Staff | Chief Technology & Data Officer, HQ Ninth Air ForceDay 2 Panel: Developing & Fielding C-UAS to Address Future ThreatsModerator: Dr. Jamey Jacob - Director, Counter-UAS Center of Excellence Oklahoma Aerospace Institute for Research and EducationCOL Michael Parent, USA - Chief, Acquisition & Resource Division, Joint Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems OfficeCol. Sean Hoewing, USMC - Director, ACE Division, Capabilities Development DirectorateLt. Col. Michael Pruden, USMC - Branch Head, MACCS Integration Branch, U.S. Marine CorpsRegistration and Sponsor/Exhibit opportunities are open. Active military and government attend complimentary. Those interested in participating can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://unmannedsystems.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Joe Trupia at jtrupia@dsigroup.org, 201-672-8745.