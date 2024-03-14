Hypersonic Innovation Conference Speakers Announced
Dayton, OH, March 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is pleased to announce the speaker line-up for the 3rd Hypersonic Innovation Conference, taking place May 7-9 in Dayton, OH. The agenda is carefully crafted to bring together the most respected minds in the missile defense community to discuss how building and defending against hypersonic weapons will be vital to preserving national security and ensuring Warfighters have the capabilities needed to win in the multi-domain battlespace.
2024 Speakers Include:
- Gen Anthony J. Cotton, USAF – Commander, U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM)
- HON Nickolas Guertin - Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, and Acquisition
- Dr. James Weber, ST - Principal Director, Hypersonics, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering
- Dr. Shari Feth, SES - Director Innovation, Science & Technology, Missile Defense Agency
- Arthur Huber II, SES - Deputy Director of the Air, Space and Cyberspace Operations Directorate, HQ Air Force Materiel Command
- Dr. Angela D. Lewis, SES - Technical Director, NSWC Crane
- Jay Dryer - Director, Strategic Capabilities Office, DoD
- CAPT Greg Zettler, USN - Conventional Prompt Strike Program Manager, Strategic Systems Programs
- Col Aaron Tucker, USAF - Hypersonic Expert & Hypersonic Division Chief, Air Force Research Laboratory
- Col Ariel Batungbacal, USAF – Commander, National Air and Space Intelligence Center
- & more
Visit the Conference website for a complete list of speakers, and to download the agenda for all topics to be covered at the 2024 event. https://www.hypersonicinnovation.com/
Contact
Emma Watters
201.987.0183
https://www.hypersonicinnovation.com/
