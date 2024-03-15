DSI’s SmallSat and Space Access Summit is Returning for It’s 7th Iteration
The SmallSat & Space Access Summit will take place on June 5-6, 2024, in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, March 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- As DoD continues to embrace a more agile satellite procurement strategy, the proliferation of small satellite constellations remains a critical component towards meeting U.S. military needs. Senior-level leaders from across the Military Services & Federal Government will highlight the accomplishments and developments of the last year on various small satellite projects, as well as discuss the technologies and policies that will be needed to overcome the next set of challenges in deploying/securing such satellites. Attendees at the 7th Annual SmallSat & Space Access Summit will have the opportunity to directly engage with leaders and experts across the space enterprise, in a robust discussion about the bold innovation and action that will enhance small spacecraft capabilities and assure US space domain dominance. Additionally, a panel of experts will convene to discuss efforts toward leveraging commercial innovation to enhance launch capabilities for federal small satellite initiatives.
Topics to be Discussed at the 2024 Summit:
- Elevating US Space Resilience through Small Satellite Integration
- Enabling Hybrid Space-Terrestrial Satellite Networks for Strategic USSF Advantage
- Leveraging Commercial Innovation to Enhance Launch Capabilities for Federal Small Satellite Initiatives
- Developing Advanced Small Satellite Capabilities for Enhanced Space Domain Awareness
- Driving Optimization for a Leaner, Faster, More Resilient US Space Force
- Bridging Innovation and Regulation: OSTP's Impact on Small Satellite Policy and Space Access Strategy
- Bolstering NRO Launch Capabilities to Advance National Security Objectives
Sponsorship and exhibition opportunities are now open. Active-duty military and government personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in learning more or asking questions, please visit https://smallsat.dsigroup.org/ or contact Emma Watters at ewatters@dsigroup.org.
