Paperwork Consulting Participates in the 2024 Wisconsin Federal Funding Conference
The purpose of this annual event is to promote transparency and accountability of federal funds and provide school districts with the information they need to remain in compliance whilst maximizing their federal resources. In 2024, Paperwork Consulting extended its service offerings to include virtual labor law training, construction AIA pay applications, and aerial drone photography and videography.
Wisconsin Dells, WI, March 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Paperwork Consulting participated in The 2024 Wisconsin Federal Funding Conference, a collaboration between the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI), WI Association of School Business Officials (WASBO), and the WI Council of Administrators of Special Services (WCASS), on February 26 and 27 at the Kalahari Conference Center in Wisconsin Dells. The purpose of this annual event is to promote transparency and accountability of federal funds and provide school districts with the information they need to remain in compliance whilst maximizing their federal resources.
Chief Operating Officer Kastan Martin garnered insights from sessions such as:
• Life Cycle of a Federal Grant
• Overview of Special Education Funding in Wisconsin
• Education Stabilization Funds Monitoring/Davis-Bacon
• How Supplement Not Supplant Provisions Impact Allowability
Paperwork Consulting assists municipalities, developers, contractors, and subcontractors with various consulting services. Industry events such as these build upon the team’s expertise and commitment to excellence. In 2024, Paperwork Consulting extended its service offerings to include virtual labor law training, construction AIA pay applications, and aerial drone photography and videography.
In the past, Paperwork Consulting has been asked to attend municipality events as a subject matter expert in order to aid the contractors in their region, ensuring they uphold compliance standards. Those interested in featuring Paperwork Consulting or any of its compliance subject matter experts are encouraged to share details on upcoming trade shows or other events by emailing Kastan Martin at kmartin@paperworkconsulting.com.
About Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting was established in 2010 as a full-service company that specializes in Housing and Urban Development (HUD) entitlement city, county, and state paperwork compliance. Paperwork Consulting is a woman-owned, Section 3 certified company in Harris County, Texas and is also a certified Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) in the State of Texas that offers Spanish language support. The company acts as a liaison between general contractors, subcontractors, developers, and federal municipalities to ensure compliance and timely receipt of draws. Paperwork Consulting’s expertise is in federal labor laws and this allows the company to operate and perform on clients’ behalf to ensure projects remain within the guidelines set by both federal and state governments. Paperwork Consulting's experience and highly qualified labor compliance consultants understand the complexity surrounding the regulations governed by Davis-Bacon and the prevailing wages. Paperwork Consulting is centered in Texas, however, the company has national reach throughout the United States, including the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company closely monitors updates regarding regulations and maintains a close working relationship with the Department of Labor (DOL), General Land Office (GLO), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in order to best serve its clients. For more information about Paperwork Consulting, visit www.paperworkconsulting.com.
