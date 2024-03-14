Engel & Völkers Earns Donations Through Taste of South Tampa
Engel & Völkers South Tampa raises money for the Special Olympics during the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce Taste of South Tampa event.
Tampa, FL, March 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Engel & Völkers South Tampa real estate brokerage Realtors®, accompanied by Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach Realtors®, participated in the 18th Annual Taste of South Tampa festival hosted by the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce. The event was held on Sunday, March 3, 2024 and featured food and beverage samples, a beer garden, and live entertainment with admission.
Engel & Völkers South Tampa, voted a Top Workplace for six consecutive years by the Tampa Bay Times, was a Beer Garden Sponsor and raffled off a customized Engel & Völkers bike which raised nearly $400 for Special Olympics Florida, a non-profit organization that provides year-round sports training and competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for people with intellectual disabilities who wish to participate. Throughout the years, Engel & Völkers advisors nationwide have been proud partners of the Special Olympics, raising money and working towards the creation of a better world by fostering the acceptance and inclusion of all people.
Engel & Völkers South Tampa and Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach broker and License Partner Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro comments, “As always, we had a great time at the Taste of South Tampa event. A special thanks goes out to the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce for putting on this great event, and to our shop’s advisors who worked our tented station, Ineta Kalnina, Adriana Gajdosova, Kate Glassell, Faye Barekat, and Kirby Drake. They did a great job with the bike raffle and raising money for the Special Olympics! You can view our Special Olympics fundraiser page at so.evrealestate.com. You can donate there as well.”
To learn more about Engel & Völkers South Tampa and Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach real estate brokerages visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com and www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com.
About Engel & Völkers
Tampa Bay area Engel & Völkers shops ranked as a Top Workplace, for six consecutive years, by the Tampa Bay Times. Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading service companies specializing in the brokerage of premium residential property, commercial real estate, and yachts. Engel & Völkers offers both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of services. To learn more about Engel & Völkers South Tampa and its team of advisors, visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors, visit ww.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com.
Contact
Cherie Pattishall
(813) 448-2876
Southtampa.evrealestate.com
brandi.thomas@evrealestate.com
