Seven Vacatia Team Members Named as ARDA Award Finalists
Awards Ceremony to be held at American Resort Development Association Meeting on April 17
San Francisco, CA, March 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Vacatia Inc., a leading provider of innovative, customer-centric solutions for timeshare resorts, has announced that seven of its associates have been named as 2024 awards finalists by the American Resort Development Association, which represents the vacation ownership industry.
“We are delighted that so many of our talented team members have received this national recognition,” says Caroline Shin, CEO of Vacatia. “We want to hire and retain the best talent in the industry and having seven employees selected as ARDA award finalists demonstrates that we are doing just that.”
The awards will be presented on April 17 during ARDA’s annual conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. Vacatia’s award finalists and categories include:
· Megan Benitone of Gold Point Resort in Breckenridge, Colorado, for Resort Operations Team Member: Small Developer or Management Company
· Mandy Carrillo of Grand Shores West Resort in North Redington Beach, Florida, for Resort Operations Team Member: Small Developer or Management Company
· Lynn Cowan of Coral Shores Resort of North Redington Beach, Florida, for Resort Operations Team Member: Small Developer or Management Company
· Steve Dykeman of Scottsdale Camelback Resort in Arizona for Maintenance Team Manager
· Rebekah Sandifer of Vacatia Corporate for Owner/Customer Relations Team Member
· Will Steck of Meadow Lake Resort in Columbia Falls, Montana, as General Manager: Small Resort or Resort Management Company
· Julie Witt of Scottsdale Camelback Resort in Arizona for Resort General Manager: Small Resort or Resort Management Company
Also nominated for ARDA Awards were Russell Svoboda and Jackie Nelson of Meadow Lake Resort for Resort Department Manager and Housekeeping Team Member respectively, Ann Sarmiento of Scottsdale Camelback as Resort Operations Team Member, and Patrick Ruffin of Grand Shores West as Assistant Resort General Manager.
“Dedicated, customer-centric, solutions-oriented and results-driven, the Vacatia team is the best in the business,” Shin added. “We congratulate all our finalists and nominees, as well as our entire Vacatia team that delivers excellence to our managed resorts, their owners, and boards of directors every single day.”
Vacatia provides hospitality-first management services to 80,000 timeshare owners nationwide. Its products drive owner engagement, improve cash flow, attract new members, and finance needed property renovations. The company also has more than 750 industry partners, including some of the largest timeshare associations that rely on it for rental and resale services. To learn more about Vacatia’s rental, resale, and property management services, as well as its subscription membership product, call 720-449-6738 or visit vacatia.com.
“We are delighted that so many of our talented team members have received this national recognition,” says Caroline Shin, CEO of Vacatia. “We want to hire and retain the best talent in the industry and having seven employees selected as ARDA award finalists demonstrates that we are doing just that.”
The awards will be presented on April 17 during ARDA’s annual conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. Vacatia’s award finalists and categories include:
· Megan Benitone of Gold Point Resort in Breckenridge, Colorado, for Resort Operations Team Member: Small Developer or Management Company
· Mandy Carrillo of Grand Shores West Resort in North Redington Beach, Florida, for Resort Operations Team Member: Small Developer or Management Company
· Lynn Cowan of Coral Shores Resort of North Redington Beach, Florida, for Resort Operations Team Member: Small Developer or Management Company
· Steve Dykeman of Scottsdale Camelback Resort in Arizona for Maintenance Team Manager
· Rebekah Sandifer of Vacatia Corporate for Owner/Customer Relations Team Member
· Will Steck of Meadow Lake Resort in Columbia Falls, Montana, as General Manager: Small Resort or Resort Management Company
· Julie Witt of Scottsdale Camelback Resort in Arizona for Resort General Manager: Small Resort or Resort Management Company
Also nominated for ARDA Awards were Russell Svoboda and Jackie Nelson of Meadow Lake Resort for Resort Department Manager and Housekeeping Team Member respectively, Ann Sarmiento of Scottsdale Camelback as Resort Operations Team Member, and Patrick Ruffin of Grand Shores West as Assistant Resort General Manager.
“Dedicated, customer-centric, solutions-oriented and results-driven, the Vacatia team is the best in the business,” Shin added. “We congratulate all our finalists and nominees, as well as our entire Vacatia team that delivers excellence to our managed resorts, their owners, and boards of directors every single day.”
Vacatia provides hospitality-first management services to 80,000 timeshare owners nationwide. Its products drive owner engagement, improve cash flow, attract new members, and finance needed property renovations. The company also has more than 750 industry partners, including some of the largest timeshare associations that rely on it for rental and resale services. To learn more about Vacatia’s rental, resale, and property management services, as well as its subscription membership product, call 720-449-6738 or visit vacatia.com.
Contact
VacatiaContact
Michelle DuChamp
305-903-9399
vacatiapartnerservices.com
Michelle DuChamp
305-903-9399
vacatiapartnerservices.com
Multimedia
Categories