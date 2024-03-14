QNAP Releases the TL-R2400PES-RP PCIe JBOD, Supporting SATA Drives and Petabyte-scale Expansion
The 24-bay model of the existing TL-Rx00PES-RP PCIe JBOD series.
Taipei, Taiwan, March 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- QNAP® Systems, Inc. today launched the new PCIe JBOD storage enclosure TL-R2400PES-RP, featuring PCIe Gen 3 x8, and providing up to 64 Gb/s data transfer.
Following the release of 12 and 16-bay models of the TL-Rx00PES-RP PCIe JBOD series, QNAP extends the series lineup by introducing the 24-bay 4U rackmount TL-R2400PES-RP model. Users can expand existing NAS storage volumes to petabyte-class by connecting multiple TL-Rx00PES-RP series JBODs, without requiring RAID-rebuilding on the host NAS. The TL-Rx00PES-RP series uses SATA drives, allowing businesses to choose from a wide range of enterprise hard drives. This series is ideal for businesses who want to archive/back up virtualization applications, surveillance recordings, multimedia, and other large data.
The TL-Rx00PES-RP series power on/off is linked with the host NAS, which helps reduce hardware management tasks for IT staff. Storage expansion cards QXP-3X8PES (PCIe Gen 3 x8) or the QXP-3X4PES (PCIe Gen 3 x4) are required for the NAS to scale up using TL-Rx00PES-RP series expansion enclosures.
Availability
The new TL-R2400PES-RP JBOD and companion expansion cards are now available. For more information, and to view the full QNAP NAS lineup, please visit www.qnap.com.
*Actual number of expansion units may depend on the host NAS. Always consult the compatibility list before purchasing.
**QNAP calculated the effective capacity assuming RAID 60 with 22 TB hard drives, PB-to-PiB conversion, and using storage utilization processes such as pool over-provisioning.
About QNAP
QNAP (Quality Network Appliance Provider) is devoted to providing comprehensive solutions in software development, hardware design and in-house manufacturing. Focusing on storage, networking and smart video innovations, QNAP now introduce a revolutionary Cloud NAS solution that joins our cutting-edge subscription-based software and diversified service channel ecosystem. QNAP envisions NAS as being more than simple storage and has created a cloud-based networking infrastructure for users to host and develop artificial intelligence analysis, edge computing and data integration on their QNAP solutions.
Media inquiries
marketing@qnap.com
Contact
Woody ChangContact
+88626412000
+88626412000
