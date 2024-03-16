ACL Digital and PhoenixAI.tech Partner to Take AI-Driven Drone Technology to New Heights
The strategic partnership enhances ACL Digital’s capabilities with PhoenixAI.tech, focusing on AI drone solutions for UAVs, IoT, and edge computing to revolutionize operations significantly Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) missions.
San Jose, CA, March 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- ACL Digital, an ALTEN group company, a design-led Digital Experience, Product Innovation, Solutions, Engineering Services, Digital Transformation, Telecommunications, Cloud, Networking, and AI/ML solutions leader, has forged an innovative partnership with PhoenixAI.tech, a leading advanced drone technology solutions provider to revolutionize AI-powered drone solutions and services. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in propelling the future of AI-powered drones and revolutionizing industries worldwide.
The partnership will leverage PhoenixAI.tech’s and ACL Digital’s pioneering work in developing advanced AI/ML algorithms for uncrewed vehicles, IoT, and C-V2X. Together, the companies will address critical challenges in the drone industry, including autonomous navigation, adaptability, task execution, and data processing.
The strategic alliance will empower drone operators and service providers to harness AI solutions and utilize machine-learning models to enhance drone capabilities. With a primary focus on advancing intelligent UAV technology solutions, combined with ACL Digital’s broad spectrum of offerings in Telecom, Semiconductor, Digital, and Device Engineering capabilities, this partnership will redefine the conduct of missions beyond the visual line of sight.
Read More: www.acldigital.com/newsroom/acl-digital-and-phoenixaitech-partner-take-ai-driven-drone-technology-new-heights
Naina Shekar
+91 948-116-8433
www.acldigital.com
