KIB Partners with Girl Scouts for Cleanup Project
Irving, TX, March 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Irving Girl Scout Troops are making a tradition of volunteering with Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) during their spring break. On March 11, KIB welcomed scouts and family members to the KIB office, 3000 Rock Island Road, for a cleanup project. After receiving safety instructions, and putting on bright yellow volunteer vests and getting supplies, the group made their way to the Rock Island Road Bike and Pedestrian Trail located across from the KIB office. The group of eight volunteers contributed 16 hours of service by working together to remove litter from the tree line near the trail.
Scouts from troops in Service Unit 123, which includes all of Irving, have participated in Spring Break projects with KIB for several years. Last year they planted trees at Towne Lake Park, and in 2022 their cleanup project in the same location coincided with the Girl Scouts of America’s 110th birthday celebration. Over the past several years, they have volunteered in numerous paint projects and cleanups, including the Trash Bash and Don’t Mess with Texas Trash-Off, where there is always a big Girls Scout presence.
“It is always a pleasure to welcome Girl Scouts to the KIB office,” said KIB’s Julie Schmitt. “We have worked with the scouts for many years and appreciate that they took a day from their spring break to be of service. KIB would like to thank these scouts and adult leaders for volunteering with us to help make a positive impact in our community.”
Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.
