Orlando Parade of Homes Features Providence Golf Club Community in Nation’s Most Popular Area for Movers

ABD Development Company won its first Parade of Homes award in 1993. Since then, the ABD trophies have kept coming for home building and community development in Davenport, Orlando, and Palm Coast/Flagler Beach, Florida. ABD is preparing for the Parade of Homes events this year and Orlando's is slated for May 4-12, 2024. Providence’s placement within Polk County corresponds with the area’s designation for the most new residents last year.