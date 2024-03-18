Orlando Parade of Homes Features Providence Golf Club Community in Nation’s Most Popular Area for Movers
ABD Development Company won its first Parade of Homes award in 1993. Since then, the ABD trophies have kept coming for home building and community development in Davenport, Orlando, and Palm Coast/Flagler Beach, Florida. ABD is preparing for the Parade of Homes events this year and Orlando's is slated for May 4-12, 2024. Providence’s placement within Polk County corresponds with the area’s designation for the most new residents last year.
Orlando, FL, March 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- ABD Development Company is building its multiple award-winning luxury homes in a region of the United States that last year’s Census designated the spot with the most new documented residents. According to the Associated Press, “With more than 62,000 acres of citrus groves, Polk County is one of the leading producers of oranges in Florida…New residents to Polk County have something picturesque to see if they drive around the county’s groves right now — white flowers on citrus trees and a sweet aroma in the air.”
“We are not surprised to find out more people moved to this county between two of Florida’s most populous cities (Orlando and Tampa) than to any other county in the U.S. last year,” said Yuval Botansky, President of ABD. “The timing of this year’s Orlando Parade of Homes could not be better. Participants will get unfettered access to our gated golf club community in the heart of Polk County. We look forward to the self-guided event being held May 4-12, which is organized by the Greater Orlando Builders Association.”
ABD also released its latest inventory of new luxury homes available in Providence Golf Community in anticipation of the annual Orlando Parade of Homes. Popular neighborhood Hampton Landing is nearing sold-out status with only four inventory homes left for purchase:
Courtyard 50 with Pool in Hampton Landing - $775,000
2535 Square Feet | 4 Bedrooms | 3.5 Bathrooms | 2 Car Garage
This two story home with soaring ceilings and an open floor plan is ready now for move in. Enjoy the full size bath tub in the primary suite and courtyard pool.
Cabana Courtyard with Pool in Hampton Landing - $745,000
2572 Square Feet | 4 Bedrooms | 3.5 Bathrooms | 2 Car Garage
This is a one-of-a-kind inventory home that takes the private pool design nestled within a courtyard area to the next level with an open air cabana.
Courtyard 3BR with Pool in Hampton Green - $630,125
1911 Square Feet | 3 Bedrooms | 3 Bathrooms | 2 Car Garage
This perfect home has all the fabulous upgrades and luxurious outdoor pool area that ABD customers have come to expect in a forever home.
Courtyard 3BR with Pool in Hampton Green - $600,000
1911 Square Feet | 3 Bedrooms | 3 Bathrooms | 2 Car Garage
A masterful reimagine of the classic Courtyard home with a smaller footprint to satisfy home buyers in Providence seeking every option.
The newest ABD neighborhood of Hampton Green is offering contemporary floor plans at higher price points and broke ground just last year.
For more information about ABD Development, please see
www.abddevelopment.com
For more information about Providence Golf Club Community, please see
www.providenceflorida.com
Matt Brown, VP of Sales, Marketing & Land Acquisition
863-420-2100, extension 203
www.abddevelopment.com
