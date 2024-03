Caring For Care Limited Calls for Enhanced Healthcare Training Across the UK

Stoke-on-Trent, United Kingdom, March 18, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Caring For Care Limited, a leading provider of healthcare training, is urging Care Homes and Nursing Homes nationwide to prioritise staff development through comprehensive mandatory and clinical training programmes.“Investing in a well-trained workforce is vital for ensuring exceptional patient care,” says Femi Lawore, Digital Sales Optimiser at Caring For Care Limited. “By equipping staff with the latest knowledge and skills, we can create a safer, more efficient, and ultimately more rewarding environment for both caregivers and residents.”Boosting Efficiency with Tailored On-site TrainingCaring For Care Limited offers a convenient solution: group on-site training delivered directly at your facility. This approach provides several key benefits:Convenience: Their trainers come to you, minimising disruption to your daily operations.Tailored Learning: Training is customised to address your specific needs and staff skill gaps.Addressing Challenges: They work with you to identify unique challenges and develop solutions.Flexibility: Choose from a wide range of mandatory and clinical training courses.A Wide Range of Training OptionsCaring For Care Limited offers a comprehensive selection of mandatory and clinical training courses to meet your specific needs. From essential topics like moving and handling to specialised skills like PEG feeding and medication administration, Caring For Care will empower your staff.Mandatory Care Training:Moving and Handling PeopleMedicationBreakaway TechniquesBasic Life SupportEFAW (Emergency First Aid at Work)SafeguardingMCA & DOLS (Mental Capacity Act & Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards)Train the Trainer's CourseAnd many others (including fire safety, infection control, dementia awareness, food hygiene, etc.)more mandatory courses: www.caringforcare.co.uk/courses-list/mandatory/Clinical Care Training Offerings:PEG TrainingDiabetes ManagementMedication AdministrationCatheterisationVenepunctureEpilepsy MedicationTracheostomyAnd many others (including stoma care, continence management, wound care, etc.)visit more clinical courses: www.caringforcare.co.uk/courses-list/clinical/Upcoming Training Dates:Caring For Care Limited is running a series of training sessions throughout March, April, and May.Mandatory Training Dates:March: 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 28April: 5, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25May: 3, 6, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25Clinical Training Dates:March: 18, 19, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27April: 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 25May: 3, 6, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25Locations:Training sessions are available in a variety of locations across the UK, including Stoke-on-Trent, Manchester, Durham, Liverpool, Birmingham, Nottingham, London, Lincoln, Peterborough, Cambridge, Southampton, Surrey, and more.Taking the Next Step:To learn more about their training programmes and view a full list of course options, please contact their Lead Course Advisor, Emma, call 01782 563333 during office hours or fill a form on their contact page.Together, let us elevate the standards of healthcare through exceptional training.