Caring For Care Limited Calls for Enhanced Healthcare Training Across the UK
Caring For Care Limited urges care homes to make staff training a top priority, offering convenient on-site mandatory and clinical courses tailored to each facility's needs. With a wide range of courses like moving and handling people, medication, tracheostomy training, clinical observation training, and specialised skills, they aim to create a safer, more efficient environment for caregivers and residents through thorough training.
Stoke-on-Trent, United Kingdom, March 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Caring For Care Limited, a leading provider of healthcare training, is urging Care Homes and Nursing Homes nationwide to prioritise staff development through comprehensive mandatory and clinical training programmes.
“Investing in a well-trained workforce is vital for ensuring exceptional patient care,” says Femi Lawore, Digital Sales Optimiser at Caring For Care Limited. “By equipping staff with the latest knowledge and skills, we can create a safer, more efficient, and ultimately more rewarding environment for both caregivers and residents.”
Boosting Efficiency with Tailored On-site Training
Caring For Care Limited offers a convenient solution: group on-site training delivered directly at your facility. This approach provides several key benefits:
Convenience: Their trainers come to you, minimising disruption to your daily operations.
Tailored Learning: Training is customised to address your specific needs and staff skill gaps.
Addressing Challenges: They work with you to identify unique challenges and develop solutions.
Flexibility: Choose from a wide range of mandatory and clinical training courses.
A Wide Range of Training Options
Caring For Care Limited offers a comprehensive selection of mandatory and clinical training courses to meet your specific needs. From essential topics like moving and handling to specialised skills like PEG feeding and medication administration, Caring For Care will empower your staff.
Mandatory Care Training:
Moving and Handling People
Medication
Breakaway Techniques
Basic Life Support
EFAW (Emergency First Aid at Work)
Safeguarding
MCA & DOLS (Mental Capacity Act & Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards)
Train the Trainer's Course
And many others (including fire safety, infection control, dementia awareness, food hygiene, etc.)
more mandatory courses: www.caringforcare.co.uk/courses-list/mandatory/
Clinical Care Training Offerings:
PEG Training
Diabetes Management
Medication Administration
Catheterisation
Venepuncture
Epilepsy Medication
Tracheostomy
And many others (including stoma care, continence management, wound care, etc.)
visit more clinical courses: www.caringforcare.co.uk/courses-list/clinical/
Upcoming Training Dates:
Caring For Care Limited is running a series of training sessions throughout March, April, and May.
Mandatory Training Dates:
March: 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 28
April: 5, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25
May: 3, 6, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25
Clinical Training Dates:
March: 18, 19, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27
April: 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 25
May: 3, 6, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25
Locations:
Training sessions are available in a variety of locations across the UK, including Stoke-on-Trent, Manchester, Durham, Liverpool, Birmingham, Nottingham, London, Lincoln, Peterborough, Cambridge, Southampton, Surrey, and more.
Taking the Next Step:
To learn more about their training programmes and view a full list of course options, please contact their Lead Course Advisor, Emma, call 01782 563333 during office hours or fill a form on their contact page.
Together, let us elevate the standards of healthcare through exceptional training.
Contact
Caring for CareContact
Emma Birks
01782563333
https://caringforcare.co.uk
Lead Course Advisor
Emma Birks
01782563333
https://caringforcare.co.uk
Lead Course Advisor
