Caring For Care Limited Calls for Enhanced Healthcare Training Across the UK

Caring For Care Limited urges care homes to make staff training a top priority, offering convenient on-site mandatory and clinical courses tailored to each facility's needs. With a wide range of courses like moving and handling people, medication, tracheostomy training, clinical observation training, and specialised skills, they aim to create a safer, more efficient environment for caregivers and residents through thorough training.