West Virginia Governor Jim Justice Declares March 25-29, 2014 as Coal Days of West Virginia
Charleston, WV, March 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has issued a Proclamation declaring the week of March 25-29, 2024 as “Coal Days of West Virginia” to honor and recognize coal mining, which has been a foundational industry in West Virginia, providing countless high-paying industrial jobs and contributing immensely to West Virginia’s overall economic health.
It further acknowledges the West Virginia Coal Association, which has sponsored the annual West Virginia Coal Association Mining Symposium for 50 years in 2024, and provided educational opportunities for professional mining personnel while additionally bringing the industry together with regulators and the state’s political leadership.
The West Virginia Coal Association, the West Virginia Coal Mining Institute, SEMCO Publishing and other industry groups are joining with Governor Justice to announce the inaugural West Virginia Coal Show, which will be held Tuesday, March 26 from 10am-6pm, and Wednesday, March 27 from 10am-5pm, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center in West Virginia’s capital city of Charleston.
The exhibition event will offer attendees more than 200 exhibits featuring the latest mining equipment and services at the recently renovated and redesigned Convention Center. Admission is free of charge to all West Virginians involved in the coal mining and processing industry and their families.
Governor Justice has encouraged all citizens to join him in this observance and honor and recognize all coal miners throughout the state of West Virginia and for their great work and many contributions to national defense, homeland security and our great quality of life.
To secure free admission to the West Virginia Coal Show, visit www.wvcoalshow.com.
It further acknowledges the West Virginia Coal Association, which has sponsored the annual West Virginia Coal Association Mining Symposium for 50 years in 2024, and provided educational opportunities for professional mining personnel while additionally bringing the industry together with regulators and the state’s political leadership.
The West Virginia Coal Association, the West Virginia Coal Mining Institute, SEMCO Publishing and other industry groups are joining with Governor Justice to announce the inaugural West Virginia Coal Show, which will be held Tuesday, March 26 from 10am-6pm, and Wednesday, March 27 from 10am-5pm, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center in West Virginia’s capital city of Charleston.
The exhibition event will offer attendees more than 200 exhibits featuring the latest mining equipment and services at the recently renovated and redesigned Convention Center. Admission is free of charge to all West Virginians involved in the coal mining and processing industry and their families.
Governor Justice has encouraged all citizens to join him in this observance and honor and recognize all coal miners throughout the state of West Virginia and for their great work and many contributions to national defense, homeland security and our great quality of life.
To secure free admission to the West Virginia Coal Show, visit www.wvcoalshow.com.
Contact
SEMCO PublishingContact
David Jones
720-272-7104
www.wvcoalshow.com
David Jones
720-272-7104
www.wvcoalshow.com
Categories