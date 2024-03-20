Contemporary Education and Technology Inc. Commits to UN Global Compact Principles, Pioneering Impactful Global Engagement in Language Education
Beverly Hills, CA, March 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Today, Contemporary Education and Technology Inc. is pleased to announce that they have joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative - a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices.
With this announcement, Contemporary Education and Technology Inc. is proud to join thousands of other companies globally committed to taking responsible business action to create the world we all want.
The UN Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 15,000 companies and 3,800 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 69 Local Networks.
“In line with our commitment to these principles, Contemporary Education and Technology Inc./The Mimir (www.themimir.com) is proud to announce our collaborative effort to reshape language learning and global engagement. Through our innovative language-learning platform The Mimir and its Language Ambassadors for Global Engagement (LAGE) program and partnership with the United Nations' global compact 10 principles, we are set to empower individuals across the globe. This initiative leverages The Mimir's cutting-edge, AI-enhanced language learning platform to foster practical speaking skills, personalized learning experiences, and an understanding of global issues. Our aim is to make language learning not just educational but impactful, connecting learners with global matters such as environmental sustainability, social justice, and cultural exchange. By integrating our advanced language learning tools with the UN's objectives for sustainable development and global citizenship, we are creating a dynamic ecosystem where language proficiency goes hand in hand with global awareness and social responsibility,” noted Mengting Hou, founder and CEO of Contemporary Education and Technology Inc.
As a Participant of the initiative, they encourage you to visit their profile on the UN Global Compact Website and learn more about their latest sustainability work from The Mimir LAGE program.
Verna Huang
424-535-9248
www.themimir.com
