Nectar Welcomes New Chief Revenue Officer

Nectar, a leading provider of employee recognition software based in Orem, Utah, announces the appointment of Craig Daly as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Daly brings over a decade of software leadership experience, including roles at Utah tech companies Qualtrics and Podium. His appointment underscores Nectar's commitment to growth in the employee recognition industry. Daly will lead revenue initiatives, driving business expansion and global market presence.