DeVal Lifecycle Support Becomes Approved Mentor Firm in Department of Defense Mentor-Protege Program
Philadelphia, PA, March 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- DeVal Lifecycle Support has been approved to participate as a Mentor in the Department of Defense (DoD) Mentor-Protégé Program (MPP). With seventy years of experience manufacturing support equipment for the Department of Defense, DeVal is thrilled to help elevate and mentor other small businesses within the defense industrial base.
The Department of Defense (DoD) Mentor-Protégé Program (MPP) is the oldest continuously operating federal mentor-protégé initiative, designed to help eligible small businesses expand their roles in the defense industrial base. The program pairs established defense contractors with smaller businesses to assist the protégé achieve success and overcome hurdles in the DoD acquisition process. The Mentor-Protégé Program has successfully assisted hundreds of small businesses to carve out unique positions and integrate into the military’s supply chain.
DeVal Lifecycle Support's acceptance as a mentor in the Mentor-Protégé Program highlights our commitment to promote the growth of small businesses and entrepreneurship within the defense industrial base. Hank Mumma, DeVal’s Mentor-Protege Program Manager, shares, “This initiative supports DeVal's mission to enhance workforce development while strengthening the defense industrial base by sharing invaluable expertise and resources. Through this program, DeVal looks forward to nurturing the next generation of defense industry leaders, contributing to a skilled manufacturing workforce capable of meeting future challenges for the Department of Defense.”
About DeVal Lifecycle Support: DeVal Lifecycle Support, a Parts Life, Inc. Company, is a full service build to print mechanical manufacturer of armament and ground support equipment, sub-assemblies, and major parts and components for military systems and sub-systems for over 60 years. As a small business certified HUBZone contractor for the Department of Defense, DeVal LCS is a full-service original equipment manufacturer with extensive high precision machining capabilities used to support our prime and government customers. Products include munitions trailers adapters & add-ons, drawbars, cargo loaders, weapon transport adapters, bomb hoist, dollies, self-propelled weapons loaders, testing and tool sets, and more. DeVal operates under regimented performance guidelines constituted by ISO9001:2015 and AS9100D Certified Quality Management Systems Programs.
Alicia Santiago
215-332-1200
www.devallcs.com
