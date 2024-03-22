Android Report 2024: Most Used Brands, Browsers and OS Versions
Uptodown, the international app marketplace specializing in Android, publishes a report on user habits based on traffic statistics generated by its 100 million unique users per month and over 4.5 million published files.
Malaga, Spain, March 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- - Google Chrome extends its dominance in the mobile browser arena with a market share of almost 90%.
- Samsung, Xiaomi and Huawei remain the most widely used brands, but Chinese giant Transsion dominates emerging markets.
- The Android OS is becoming increasingly fragmented due to a slowdown in device sales.
Uptodown.com publishes its annual report on user habits of Android mobile devices based on the traffic statistics of its app store, thus offering one of the most reliable sources of information to understand the worldwide preferences of those utilizing this marketplace.
Brands and manufacturers
Once again this year, Samsung continues to dominate the market as the manufacturer with the largest number of devices worldwide (29.48%), though slightly reducing their share compared to last year. Huawei (15.31%) and Xiaomi (15.16%) also hold the lead, followed by Vivo (4.98%) and OPPO (4.92%), both solidifying their position in the market.
Besides the five most widespread brands in the West, the unstoppable rise of Transsion, the Chinese giant, with their brands Infinix (3.28%), Tecno (2.80%) and Itel (0.56%), has managed to surpass the aforementioned manufacturers in several emerging countries, becoming the best-selling brand in Africa and some areas of Latin America, Asia and Oceania. As for the most successful devices, Huawei P40 Lite and Huawei Y6p are by far the most used, followed by the now classic Samsung Galaxy S10 and Xiaomi's Poco X3 Pro, although none of these exceed 0.70% share.
- Samsung 29.48%
- Huawei 15.311%
- Xiaomi 15.16%
- Vivo 4.98%
- OPPO 4.92%
- Realme 3.93%
- Infinix 3.28%
- Techno 2.80%
- Oneplus 1.23%
- Amazon 1.07%
Most used browsers
Google Chrome continues to distance itself from its competitors, growing by three points since last year (89.77%). Samsung's official browser is the second most used (3.21%), followed by Opera (1.53%), UC Browser (0.49%) and Amazon Silk (0.35%). Actually, for the first time, Amazon's browser for their Fire devices enters the ranking, pushing Firefox to a place that was never imagined (0.19%).
- Google Chrome 89.77%
- Samsung Internet Browser 3.21%
- Opera 1.53%
- UC Browser 0.49%
- Amazon Silk 0.35%
Android OS versions
Again, the results confirm the trend from 2018: a decline in the rate at which users renew devices. Android 13 (21.38%) is the most widespread current version, awaiting version 14 (4.54%) to start rolling out its stable release beyond Google Pixel handsets. It is followed by Android 11 (16.32%), Android 10 (14.72%), Android 12 (13.89%) and Android 9 (8.96%). Fragmentation is greater than ever.
- Android 13 21.38%
- Android 11 16.32%
- Android 10 14.72%
- Android 12 13.89%
- Android 9 8.96%
Other interesting facts
The screen resolution most used by users is 360x800 (15.55%), followed by 360x640 (10.56%). As for the type of Android device, 94.42% use smartphones, 4.67% tablets and 0.91% Android TV.
About Uptodown
Uptodown is an international platform for digital app distribution specializing in Android, established in 2002 and based in Malaga (Spain). This alternative and completely independent app store is based on the principle of respecting the user's privacy, not requiring user registration and allowing users to download software both from our own official app and through our website. We offer a catalog of more than 4.5 million apps, divided into thematic categories and hosted on our own servers. Each app comes accompanied by an informational description prepared by our own team of editors and complemented by our users' opinions. Available in seventeen languages, we currently have 100 million active users worldwide and facilitate more than 450 million downloads each month.
About the report
Traffic data from users who visited Uptodown worldwide between February 1 and February 29, 2024 was used to compile this report.
