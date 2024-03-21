Nectar Welcomes Cassidy Gonzalez as Senior Vice President of People & Culture

Nectar, a leading B2B SaaS company specializing in employee recognition and rewards software, has announced the appointment of Cassidy Gonzalez as their new Senior Vice President of People & Culture. With a background in scaling high-growth startups and a proven track record of fostering exceptional workplace cultures, Cassidy is poised to lead Nectar's efforts in nurturing talent and enhancing organizational culture.