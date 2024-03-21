Nectar Welcomes Cassidy Gonzalez as Senior Vice President of People & Culture
Nectar, a leading B2B SaaS company specializing in employee recognition and rewards software, has announced the appointment of Cassidy Gonzalez as their new Senior Vice President of People & Culture. With a background in scaling high-growth startups and a proven track record of fostering exceptional workplace cultures, Cassidy is poised to lead Nectar's efforts in nurturing talent and enhancing organizational culture.
Orem, UT, March 21, 2024 -- Nectar, a leading provider of employee recognition and rewards software for fostering exceptional company culture, proudly announces the appointment of Cassidy Gonzalez as Senior Vice President of People & Culture.
In her new role, Cassidy will lead Nectar's efforts in enhancing workplace culture, nurturing talent, and fostering an environment where employees can thrive. With her extensive experience in scaling high-growth startups and cultivating dynamic cultures, Cassidy is poised to drive Nectar's commitment to creating workplaces that inspire and retain top talent.
CEO Trevor Larson expressed enthusiasm about Cassidy's appointment, stating, "We are beyond excited to have Cassidy join our leadership team. She brings a wealth of experience scaling high-growth startups and helping create cultures that people don't want to leave. It's the perfect match."
Cassidy joins Nectar with a proven track record of transforming organizations through strategic people initiatives. Her expertise in employee engagement, talent development, and organizational culture will be instrumental as Nectar continues to empower businesses to build thriving workplaces.
Prior to joining Nectar, Cassidy held leadership positions at fast-growing companies like Pura and LVT. Her passion for cultivating positive workplace experiences aligns seamlessly with Nectar's mission to help people feel more valued and appreciated at work.
Cassidy Gonzalez commented on her appointment, saying, "I'm thrilled to be part of team Nectar. They understand that in today's workplace, people are the most valuable asset and empowering people is what Nectar's current and future products boil down to. Not only am I excited to continue to make Nectar a great place to work, I am looking forward to enabling the creation of many amazing cultures with Nectar customers."
Nectar looks forward to the valuable insights and leadership Cassidy Gonzalez will bring to the organization as it continues to redefine the future of work.
