KCP Applauds Advancement of Policy to Delay Inclusion of Oral-Only Medications in ESRD Payment Bundle
Washington, DC, March 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Today, Kidney Care Partners (KCP) – the nation’s leading kidney care multi-stakeholder coalition representing patient advocates, physician organizations, health professional groups, dialysis providers, researchers and manufacturers – commends the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee’s markup and advancement of legislation to delay inclusion of payment for oral phosphate-binding medication into the End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Prospective Payment System (PPS).
Patients living with kidney failure often require medication to manage phosphate levels and are currently able to access these medications at their local pharmacy. However, a policy change from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) would instead require dialysis providers to distribute these medications, which must be taken multiple times per day, typically with meals. Given that CMS has yet to issue implementation guidance for this policy change, which is scheduled to take effect at the beginning of 2025, KCP is concerned about the feasibility of maintaining patient access to care and the ability of providers to establish the infrastructure needed to support this policy.
"KCP appreciates that lawmakers have listened to patients and dialysis providers who have real concerns about the impact of implementing this policy in its currently proposed timeline," said Colin Roskey, Executive Director of Kidney Care Partners. "Today’s congressional action recognizes the evolving landscape of kidney care and prioritizes patient well-being by preventing potential disruptions in access to these critical medications. We now call on congressional leadership to pass this legislation on behalf of the 37 million Americans living with ESRD."
