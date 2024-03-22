Benchmark International Has Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between ProStar Adjusting, LLC and Team One Insurance Services
Weatherford, TX, March 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between ProStar Adjusting, LLC, and Team One Insurance Services, a portfolio company of Longshore Capital Partners. The transaction creates a strategic expansion for ProStar Adjusting's existing claims-adjusting services and offers a deeper geographic reach.
ProStar Adjusting, founded in 2012, is a family-owned, independent insurance claims adjusting agency. The business offers services for insurance adjustors across several service lines and actively works to build lasting partnerships with its clients. It provides quality work delivered in a timely manner and operates in several states across the country.
"ProStar Adjusting has a history of providing a top-notch, family-centered approach to claims. Together with Team One's geographic reach, we can't wait to bring a higher-level claims experience to our adjusters, clients, and policyholders. We are excited to be joining the folks at Team One!" – Brandy Helms, President & Owner, ProStar Adjusting, LLC
Longshore Capital Partners, based in Chicago, Illinois, is a middle-market private equity firm established to invest alongside founders and management teams in businesses with unique value propositions and growing end markets. Team One Insurance Services is an outsourced multi-line insurance claims management services provider catering to insurance carriers across the United States.The company operates nationally and offers a full range of adjusting services.
The synergies between ProStar Adjusting and Team One were clear from the start. The seller and buyer were both excited about this transaction, and all parties currently look forward to the many growth opportunities.
"Our entire Benchmark International team is excited to have played a role in facilitating the transaction between ProStar Adjusting, LLC, and the team at Longshore Capital Partners and Team One. They are all truly passionate about what they do, and we look forward to seeing them excel in the future. We wish all parties the best!" - Senior Deal Associate Emilia Muniz, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International's transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook's Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
