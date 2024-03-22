New "Shore Points" Art Collection by Sook & Hook Features Symbols Familiar to Those on the Jersey Shore
10 Unique Designs Highlight Everything from Coastal Weathervanes to Lighthouses and Sand Dollars
Belmar, NJ, March 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Artist Ashley Lucas is unveiling a new collection of 8x10” art prints embellished with genuine New Jersey Shore sea glass within her online shop Sook & Hook today.
“Every time I leave the town of Belmar and return, there's something so special about the Shore Points exit sign that makes me excited to greet my beloved beach again! The symbolism of that sign is what got me thinking that I would love to create a collection that embodies all the special little quiet moments I take in on a daily basis along the Jersey Shore,” shares Lucas.
Each design in this collection is an art print created from an original watercolor. Hand selected pieces of Jersey Shore sea glass that Lucas finds herself on beach walks are applied carefully to each art print to help bring the coastal motif to life. There are 10 designs to choose from including starfish in a window, a dolphin weathervane, a whimsical sand dollar and a whale accompanied by three sea glass fish.
A special way to give back.
“The best part of this new collection is the ability for me to give back to one of my favorite non-profits on the Jersey Shore. I’ll be donating a portion of every sale to an organization that arranges beach cleanups and educates the public on marine life in an engaging way,” says Ashley.
Shore Points will launch on Lucas’ birthday - March 22, 2024, in honor of her life’s goal to spread the word about ocean appreciation and preservation.
About Sook & Hook
Named after two rambunctious shore squirrels, Sook & Hook offers whimsical sea glass art and nautical decor. Based in Belmar, NJ, all products are designed and created by Ashley Lucas, an artist and illustrator that has collaborated with and designed products for such brands as West Elm, Williamson Home, Canopy Hilton, OOLY and her own illustrated character brand Linzer Lane. Sook & Hook is currently carried in over 20 retail shops nationwide.
