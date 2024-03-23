Group Captain Gary Darby Announced as Keynote Speaker at Counter UAS Technology Europe 2024
Group Captain Gary Darby, Head of the UK MOD's Joint C-UAS Office, has been unveiled as the keynote speaker for the upcoming Counter UAS Technology Europe Conference set to take place on 16-17 April 2024 in London.
London, United Kingdom, March 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Counter UAS Technology Europe Conference is the premier event dedicated to exploring the latest advancements in C-UAS programmes and solutions across the UK and allied nations.
Group Captain Gary Darby’s keynote address is anticipated to provide valuable insights into the UK Ministry of Defence's preparations for the ever-evolving UAS threat landscape – emphasising their commitment, leadership, and transformative influence on the industry.
During an interview with SAE Media Group, Group Captain Gary Darby expressed, “I’ve been to several SAE Media Group's C-UAS Conferences over the past 2 years and developed a brilliant network of industry, academic and military colleagues, most of whom I now consider friends. It is these relationships on the personal level that will be key moving forward as we fight the C-UAS battle. Quite honestly, I couldn’t have done that, established my network, without this conference.”
The UK MoD signed a £56 million contract to enhance Ukraine's air defence capabilities through counter-UAS measures last year.
This highlighted these solutions as a top priority for leading militaries to ensure the safety and security of personnel and equipment in modern conflicts.
Attendees will also receive exclusive insights from Nataliia Kushnerska, Chief Operating Officer of Ukraine's Brave1, on how they are leveraging tech clusters to rapidly establish a C-UAS advantage at a time of conflict.
Designed to safeguard critical national infrastructure domestically and protect deployed personnel overseas, this event serves as a catalyst for progress in the C-UAS sector.
Limited tickets remain, register now at http://www.cuas-europe.com/pr1.
Counter UAS Technology Europe 2024 is proudly sponsored by…
Lead Sponsor: Aaronia
Gold Sponsors: Advanced Protections Systems, BlueHalo, Echodyne, Northrop Grumman, Roke, Sentrycs, and Weibel Scientific
Sponsors and Exhibitors: Anduril, D-Fend Solutions, DRS RADA, Edgesource Corporation, Hensoldt, L3Harris Technologies, Leonardo, MSI Defence Systems Ltd, OSL Technology, QinetiQ, Robin Radar Systems, and TUALCOM
About SAE Media Group Conferences:
SAE Media Group Conferences connects global communities with focused networking conferences. We provide our customers with solutions through industry knowledge and collaboration that enables our attendees to return to their organisations better equipped to overcome their key business challenges. Our key events focus on Defence and Aerospace, Pharmaceutical, and Medical. Each year we bring together over 5,000 senior business professionals at our conferences. http://www.smgconferences.com
SAE Media Group (SMG), a subsidiary of SAE International, reports the latest technology breakthroughs and design innovations to a global audience of nearly 1,000,000 engineers, researchers, and business managers. SMG provides critical information these professionals need to develop new and improved products and services.
