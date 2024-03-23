QG Media, an ISMG Company, Announces Cyber Security for Critical Assets USA Summit
Global Thought Leaders to Address Growing OT Cybersecurity Concerns
Princeton, NJ, March 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- QG Media, an ISMG company, announces the 12th edition of the Cyber Security for Critical Assets USA Summit (CS4CA USA). The summit is dedicated to strengthening the cyber resilience for critical assets, particularly those increasingly reliant on operational technology (OT) for their operations and management. Set to convene in Houston, Texas, on March 26 and 27, 2024, the two-day summit will gather global security leaders to network, learn and address the challenges of securing the nation’s critical assets.
Many organizations lack complete visibility into their legacy industrial control systems (ICS), used to monitor and control physical processes and machinery, including manufacturing, energy production, water treatment and transportation. This creates blind spots and leaves them vulnerable to undetected threats. According to Cybersecurity Ventures, the global cost of cybercrime is expected to reach a staggering $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, highlighting the impact on critical infrastructure security.
Keeping pace with the advancements in attacker techniques requires ongoing effort and collaboration between public and private organizations. CS4CA USA Summit serves as a critical meeting ground for the nation’s top CISOs, CIOs, heads of cybersecurity and IT, and specialists from oil and gas, energy, chemical, mining, utilities, power, maritime, and defense.
“The summit addresses the very challenges that leave critical assets vulnerable,” said Kudsia Kaker, managing director, QG Media. “By uniting IT and OT security leaders, process control engineers, SCADA/ICS security engineers, CS4CA USA Summit fosters knowledge exchange and strategy development.”
With key themes such as building a successful business case for OT cybersecurity, reducing risks in ICS environments and OT risk management, this edition of the CS4CA summit aims to empower attendees with in-depth discussions and insight-building sessions.
Headlining the summit with his keynote address, Brian Harrell, SVP and CSO of Avangrid, will delve into “Building Risk Management Strategies: From the SOC Floor to the Executive Boardroom.” Harrell’s expertise will guide attendees on effectively translating cyber risk into impactful boardroom discussions to drive security transformations. He will shed light on fostering a collaborative approach to risk management that resonates across all levels of an organization.
Traditional security operations centers (SOCs) have predominantly focused on IT environments, but the emergence of OT SOCs represents a necessary adaptation to address the unique challenges posed by OT cybersecurity. In a spotlight presentation titled, “The Advent of the OT SOC,” Christopher Johnson, principal director – industrial cybersecurity, WSP, will discuss the evolution of people, process and technologies for SOCs in the context of OT cybersecurity.
Other key sessions will shed light on end-to-end OT patch management, designing an effective OT security program, and mapping the organizational OT cybersecurity journey to governance and risk management, implementing consequence-driven engineering principles, securing advanced remote access platforms, and leveraging technologies such as AI/ML for enhanced threat detection.
“In today’s evolving threat landscape, the necessity for proactive and collective defense is essential for critical infrastructure. The CS4CA USA Summit allows security and IT professionals from various critical infrastructure organizations to share their experiences, best practices and lessons learned from past incidents,” said Jennifer Eisenhofer, VP – events, ISMG.
As critical infrastructure organizations navigate the complex terrain of cybersecurity, ISMG and QG Media recognize the paramount importance of staying ahead of evolving cyberthreats that place public safety, economic stability and national security at risk.
For more information, visit the QG Media website (https://usa.cs4ca.com/).
About ISMG
ISMG is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity. Each of its 37 media properties provides education, research, and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare, and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, AI, and fraud. Its annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About ISMG Events
ISMG Events is a premier platform for security professionals and practitioners worldwide. Our global, annual events bring together the ISMG Events Community, comprising over 40,000 members, to exchange knowledge, insights and best practices in the field of cybersecurity. The cornerstone of our event portfolio is the ISMG Global Summit Series. These summits take place both virtually and in-person, offering participants a diverse range of topics to explore. In addition to our Global Summit Series, ISMG Events hosts exclusive Executive Roundtables that are closed-door, topic-focused discussions that provide practitioners with a collaborative environment to address today’s most pressing security concerns.
About QG Media
QG Media is an international provider of cutting-edge B2B conferences and digital content for technology leaders. Focusing on cybersecurity and IoT (internet of things), QG brings together business leaders to demonstrate thought leadership through content-driven presentations, interviews and webinars. The success of any QG Media event lies in providing expertly curated programs, inviting industry leading speakers, along with offering extensive networking opportunities to promote collaboration and drive innovation.
Many organizations lack complete visibility into their legacy industrial control systems (ICS), used to monitor and control physical processes and machinery, including manufacturing, energy production, water treatment and transportation. This creates blind spots and leaves them vulnerable to undetected threats. According to Cybersecurity Ventures, the global cost of cybercrime is expected to reach a staggering $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, highlighting the impact on critical infrastructure security.
Keeping pace with the advancements in attacker techniques requires ongoing effort and collaboration between public and private organizations. CS4CA USA Summit serves as a critical meeting ground for the nation’s top CISOs, CIOs, heads of cybersecurity and IT, and specialists from oil and gas, energy, chemical, mining, utilities, power, maritime, and defense.
“The summit addresses the very challenges that leave critical assets vulnerable,” said Kudsia Kaker, managing director, QG Media. “By uniting IT and OT security leaders, process control engineers, SCADA/ICS security engineers, CS4CA USA Summit fosters knowledge exchange and strategy development.”
With key themes such as building a successful business case for OT cybersecurity, reducing risks in ICS environments and OT risk management, this edition of the CS4CA summit aims to empower attendees with in-depth discussions and insight-building sessions.
Headlining the summit with his keynote address, Brian Harrell, SVP and CSO of Avangrid, will delve into “Building Risk Management Strategies: From the SOC Floor to the Executive Boardroom.” Harrell’s expertise will guide attendees on effectively translating cyber risk into impactful boardroom discussions to drive security transformations. He will shed light on fostering a collaborative approach to risk management that resonates across all levels of an organization.
Traditional security operations centers (SOCs) have predominantly focused on IT environments, but the emergence of OT SOCs represents a necessary adaptation to address the unique challenges posed by OT cybersecurity. In a spotlight presentation titled, “The Advent of the OT SOC,” Christopher Johnson, principal director – industrial cybersecurity, WSP, will discuss the evolution of people, process and technologies for SOCs in the context of OT cybersecurity.
Other key sessions will shed light on end-to-end OT patch management, designing an effective OT security program, and mapping the organizational OT cybersecurity journey to governance and risk management, implementing consequence-driven engineering principles, securing advanced remote access platforms, and leveraging technologies such as AI/ML for enhanced threat detection.
“In today’s evolving threat landscape, the necessity for proactive and collective defense is essential for critical infrastructure. The CS4CA USA Summit allows security and IT professionals from various critical infrastructure organizations to share their experiences, best practices and lessons learned from past incidents,” said Jennifer Eisenhofer, VP – events, ISMG.
As critical infrastructure organizations navigate the complex terrain of cybersecurity, ISMG and QG Media recognize the paramount importance of staying ahead of evolving cyberthreats that place public safety, economic stability and national security at risk.
For more information, visit the QG Media website (https://usa.cs4ca.com/).
About ISMG
ISMG is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity. Each of its 37 media properties provides education, research, and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare, and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, AI, and fraud. Its annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About ISMG Events
ISMG Events is a premier platform for security professionals and practitioners worldwide. Our global, annual events bring together the ISMG Events Community, comprising over 40,000 members, to exchange knowledge, insights and best practices in the field of cybersecurity. The cornerstone of our event portfolio is the ISMG Global Summit Series. These summits take place both virtually and in-person, offering participants a diverse range of topics to explore. In addition to our Global Summit Series, ISMG Events hosts exclusive Executive Roundtables that are closed-door, topic-focused discussions that provide practitioners with a collaborative environment to address today’s most pressing security concerns.
About QG Media
QG Media is an international provider of cutting-edge B2B conferences and digital content for technology leaders. Focusing on cybersecurity and IoT (internet of things), QG brings together business leaders to demonstrate thought leadership through content-driven presentations, interviews and webinars. The success of any QG Media event lies in providing expertly curated programs, inviting industry leading speakers, along with offering extensive networking opportunities to promote collaboration and drive innovation.
Contact
Information Security Media Group (ISMG)Contact
Mike D'Agostino
609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
Mike D'Agostino
609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
Categories