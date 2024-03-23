QG Media, an ISMG Company, Unveils Cyber Security for Critical Assets APAC Summit and APAC Cyber Summit
Joint Summit Addresses OT/ICS and IT and Enterprise Security, with a Focus on the Asia-Pacific Region
Princeton, NJ, March 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In an era of escalating cyberthreats and the ever-growing interconnectivity of critical systems, QG Media, an ISMG company, has announced the 5th annual edition of the Cyber Security for Critical Assets APAC Summit (CS4CA APAC), on April 3 and 4, 2024, in Singapore. For the first time, the CS4CA APAC summit will be held in conjunction with the newly launched APAC Cyber Summit – both events being colocated to provide an integrated platform for addressing the region’s cybersecurity challenges.
The joint summit will provide an exclusive opportunity for more than 150 senior cybersecurity leaders and decision-makers from diverse critical infrastructure and enterprise sectors to converge and exchange insights on strengthening cyber resilience across the Asia-Pacific region.
The Asia-Pacific region has emerged as a prime target for cyber adversaries, facing 31% of all global cyberattacks in 2022 – the highest for the second consecutive year, according to the IBM Security X-Force Threat Intelligence Index.
Recognizing the urgent need to address the challenges in OT/ICS security and enterprise security, the CS4CA APAC Summit and APAC Cyber Summit unite at a crucial moment, creating a comprehensive platform for knowledge exchange and strategic development.
The summit comprises an impressive roster of speakers who will share their invaluable insights on topics ranging from IT and OT security, cybersecurity resilience, network engineering, OT threats, digitalization, the role of AI in OT security, and digital transformation, among others.
The sessions “Building Cyber Resilient OT Systems using OT’s ‘Safety by Design’ Principles” by Justin Nga, cyber security manager, CitiPower/Powercor/United Energy and “Securing OT Assets: Navigating Industrial Cyber Security” by Paul Griswold, chief product officer for cyber security, Honeywell, spotlight strategies for building cyber-resilient OT systems. They will discuss applying safety by design principles, such as IEC61511 and IEC62443 standards, the Purdue model, and proactive risk management to tackle the spectrum of challenges from legacy systems to new technologies.
Sharul Rashid, head, Technical Excellence and Group Technical Authority, Instrumentation and Control, PETRONAS, in the session titled “How to Make OT Security an Integral Component of Your Company’s Value Proposition,” will delve into the strategic significance of OT security within the broader scope of a company’s value proposition. He will provide insights into strategically aligning OT security measures with broader business objectives for enhanced operational efficiency, brand reputation and customer trust.
“This joint summit is a pivotal milestone in our ongoing mission to pioneer dialogue and action in the realm of cybersecurity across the Asia-Pacific region,” said Jennifer Eisenhofer, VP – events, ISMG. “Our meticulously curated sessions, featuring IT and OT security dignitaries, are designed to inspire, educate and catalyze transformative action within the cybersecurity community.”
A Convergence of Minds and Missions
The summit’s audience comprises top security and IT leaders from the largest private and public organizations within the Asia-Pacific region, representing a diverse range of critical infrastructure industries. Delegates include CISOs, heads of cybersecurity, OT security, IT audit, innovation, IT security risk management, automation and process control engineers, and SCADA/ICS security engineers.
“We, along with our esteemed partners and participants, are set to redefine the standards of cybersecurity engagement and education,” said Kudsia Kaker, managing director, QG Media. “As we stand at the cusp of a new era in cyber resilience, I am truly excited for us to unite the brightest minds in cybersecurity, nurturing an environment where learning and collaboration pave the way for a more secure future.”
With collective expertise and focused education, ISMG and QG Media are committed to empowering OT, IT and cybersecurity professionals with the knowledge and strategies necessary to tackle the complexities of building cyber resilience in today’s ever-evolving digital landscape.
Visit the QG Media site (https://apac.cs4ca.com/) to learn more about the event that aims to address the current cybersecurity landscape challenges and guide you through the opportunities and threats of tomorrow.
About ISMG
ISMG is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity. Each of its 37 media properties provides education, research, and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare, and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, AI, and fraud. Its annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About QG Media
QG Media is an international provider of cutting-edge B2B conferences and digital content for technology leaders. Focusing on cybersecurity and IoT (internet of things), QG brings together business leaders to demonstrate thought leadership through content-driven presentations, interviews and webinars. The success of any QG Media event lies in providing expertly curated programs, inviting industry leading speakers, along with offering extensive networking opportunities to promote collaboration and drive innovation.
Contact
Mike D'Agostino
609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
