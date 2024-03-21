linked2pay Now Listed on Sage Intacct Marketplace
Synchronized invoice data for payment and settlement utilizes embedded payment links for a seamless customer payment experience.
Oxnard, CA, March 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- linked2pay, the award-winning payments and risk management technology platform provider announced that their solution is now available through the Sage Intacct Marketplace. This integration synchronizes the data associated with unpaid invoices, connects payment links with Sage Intacct invoice emails, updates invoice status to paid after a transaction is completed (credit card or Automated Clearing House – ACH), and settles the funds into the Sage Intacct client specified account, or accounts.
Sage Intacct Marketplace Listing
With the linked2pay integration, Sage Intacct customers will have access to:
• A rapid set up that synchronizes invoice data for payment and settlement
• Embed payment links into invoices for seamless delivery to customers
• Enable customers to store their preferred payment methods for hassle-free payments
• Brand payment pages that enable customers to pay by credit card or ACH with ease
• An option to reduce or even eliminate credit card processing fees
Clients that will benefit most are typically looking for:
• A simple and fast process to get up and running to realize benefits
• A reduction or eliminate payment processing fees
• Support for multiple locations, or entities that need unique accounts and payment links
• Access to an associated portal with a one-to-many virtual terminal
“We are focused on delivering clients solutions that streamline their payment and settlement process to accelerate cash while offering seamless cost reduction methods enabling them to retain more revenue,” says Jay McShirley, CEO of linked2pay. “Our Sage Intacct integration offers finance teams simple, yet powerful tools to enhance their B2B and B2C payment acceptance while reducing, or even eliminating their credit card processing fees.
“The collaboration with linked2pay is a great addition to our suite of integrations available through the Sage Intacct Marketplace. It provides a streamlined payment solution for our customers, aiming to simplify the invoicing and payment process. This move reflects our ongoing effort to support the operational needs of SMBs and enhances the value we deliver through our partner ecosystem,” says Regina Crowshaw, Director NA ISV Sales, Strategy and Programs, Sage.
About linked2pay
linked2pay® provides risk and payment solutions to deliver ACH, credit card, and check processing automation. The company provides their white label payment solutions platform to banks, channel partners and their clients. Always an innovator, the Company launched the first On-Demand check processing platform in 2002 and is a multiple industry award winner for banking and payments innovation.
Contact
Richard McShirley
805-604-4472
linked2pay.com
