ABD Development Offers a Selection of Courtyard Models in Anticipation of Flagler Parade of Homes in Palm Coast

Palm Coast, FL, March 25, 2024 --( PR.com )-- ABD Development Company, headquartered in Central Florida, has been winning coveted Parade of Homes awards for home construction and community building since the early 1990s. The Flagler Home Builders Association has recognized ABD for its Toscana Palm Coast gated Mediterranean-style neighborhood with numerous trophies for almost two decades. The community is currently selling homes and lots in Phase Two, which began last year.“Toscana Palm Coast is a gated luxury community in such a natural setting that many are surprised to see how close it is to the beach,” said Yuval Botansky, President of Toscana’s developer and exclusive home builder ABD. “The area also features world class golf and community culture for all ages. We have welcomed families who appreciate the charter school nearby and the highly rated school system in general. Retirees are pleased with the very low cost of owning a home in Toscana compared to other HOAs in the area.”There are currently several inventory homes that are ready for move-in now or in the upcoming months, with more luxury ABD homes on the way:Courtyard IV with Pool & Spa in Toscana - $890,0002712 Square Feet | 4 Bedrooms | 3.5 Bathrooms | 3 Car GarageThis is an oversized model in the secluded far north section looking out over serene conservation area and is perfectly suited for those who value privacy and craftsmanship.Courtyard Junior with Luxury Pool Design - $865,0002376 Square Feet | 4 Bedrooms | 3.5 Bathrooms | 3 Car GarageLocated on an end lot next to a lovely pond and with no rear neighbors, this home offers the ultimate in privacy and green views. Live your dream Florida life here.Courtyard Junior with Pool and Upgrades - $815,0002376 Square Feet | 4 Bedrooms | 3.5 Bathrooms | 3 Car GarageThis new Courtyard Junior plan includes a free standing soaker tub and is just slightly larger than our normal Courtyard Junior plan. This is a floor plan with all you need.For more information about ABD Development, please seewww.abddevelopment.comFor more information about Toscana Palm Coast, please seewww.abddevelopment.com/toscana