ABD Development Offers a Selection of Courtyard Models in Anticipation of Flagler Parade of Homes in Palm Coast

Save the date for the best real estate community event in Flagler Beach/Palm Coast: April 20-28, 2024. ABD's Toscana Palm Coast gated luxury community, just minutes from the beach, and its multiple award-winning Custom Courtyard model will be showcased during the 2024 Flagler Parade of Homes. ABD will follow up this event with the Orlando Parade of Homes in May 2024.