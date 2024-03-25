ABD Development Offers a Selection of Courtyard Models in Anticipation of Flagler Parade of Homes in Palm Coast
Save the date for the best real estate community event in Flagler Beach/Palm Coast: April 20-28, 2024. ABD's Toscana Palm Coast gated luxury community, just minutes from the beach, and its multiple award-winning Custom Courtyard model will be showcased during the 2024 Flagler Parade of Homes. ABD will follow up this event with the Orlando Parade of Homes in May 2024.
Palm Coast, FL, March 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- ABD Development Company, headquartered in Central Florida, has been winning coveted Parade of Homes awards for home construction and community building since the early 1990s. The Flagler Home Builders Association has recognized ABD for its Toscana Palm Coast gated Mediterranean-style neighborhood with numerous trophies for almost two decades. The community is currently selling homes and lots in Phase Two, which began last year.
“Toscana Palm Coast is a gated luxury community in such a natural setting that many are surprised to see how close it is to the beach,” said Yuval Botansky, President of Toscana’s developer and exclusive home builder ABD. “The area also features world class golf and community culture for all ages. We have welcomed families who appreciate the charter school nearby and the highly rated school system in general. Retirees are pleased with the very low cost of owning a home in Toscana compared to other HOAs in the area.”
There are currently several inventory homes that are ready for move-in now or in the upcoming months, with more luxury ABD homes on the way:
Courtyard IV with Pool & Spa in Toscana - $890,000
2712 Square Feet | 4 Bedrooms | 3.5 Bathrooms | 3 Car Garage
This is an oversized model in the secluded far north section looking out over serene conservation area and is perfectly suited for those who value privacy and craftsmanship.
Courtyard Junior with Luxury Pool Design - $865,000
2376 Square Feet | 4 Bedrooms | 3.5 Bathrooms | 3 Car Garage
Located on an end lot next to a lovely pond and with no rear neighbors, this home offers the ultimate in privacy and green views. Live your dream Florida life here.
Courtyard Junior with Pool and Upgrades - $815,000
2376 Square Feet | 4 Bedrooms | 3.5 Bathrooms | 3 Car Garage
This new Courtyard Junior plan includes a free standing soaker tub and is just slightly larger than our normal Courtyard Junior plan. This is a floor plan with all you need.
For more information about ABD Development, please see
www.abddevelopment.com
For more information about Toscana Palm Coast, please see
www.abddevelopment.com/toscana
“Toscana Palm Coast is a gated luxury community in such a natural setting that many are surprised to see how close it is to the beach,” said Yuval Botansky, President of Toscana’s developer and exclusive home builder ABD. “The area also features world class golf and community culture for all ages. We have welcomed families who appreciate the charter school nearby and the highly rated school system in general. Retirees are pleased with the very low cost of owning a home in Toscana compared to other HOAs in the area.”
There are currently several inventory homes that are ready for move-in now or in the upcoming months, with more luxury ABD homes on the way:
Courtyard IV with Pool & Spa in Toscana - $890,000
2712 Square Feet | 4 Bedrooms | 3.5 Bathrooms | 3 Car Garage
This is an oversized model in the secluded far north section looking out over serene conservation area and is perfectly suited for those who value privacy and craftsmanship.
Courtyard Junior with Luxury Pool Design - $865,000
2376 Square Feet | 4 Bedrooms | 3.5 Bathrooms | 3 Car Garage
Located on an end lot next to a lovely pond and with no rear neighbors, this home offers the ultimate in privacy and green views. Live your dream Florida life here.
Courtyard Junior with Pool and Upgrades - $815,000
2376 Square Feet | 4 Bedrooms | 3.5 Bathrooms | 3 Car Garage
This new Courtyard Junior plan includes a free standing soaker tub and is just slightly larger than our normal Courtyard Junior plan. This is a floor plan with all you need.
For more information about ABD Development, please see
www.abddevelopment.com
For more information about Toscana Palm Coast, please see
www.abddevelopment.com/toscana
Contact
ABD Development Company/ProvidenceContact
Matt Brown, VP of Sales, Marketing & Land Acquisition
863-420-2100, extension 203
www.abddevelopment.com
Matt Brown, VP of Sales, Marketing & Land Acquisition
863-420-2100, extension 203
www.abddevelopment.com
Categories