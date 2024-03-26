MPAI Releases Reference Software Leveraging AI Framework and Neural Network Watermarking for Generative AI Applications
MPAI has concluded its 42nd General Assembly (MPAI-42) approving the release of Reference Software using Neural Network Watermarking for Generative AI applications.
Geneva, Switzerland, March 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- MPAI – Moving Picture, Audio and Data Coding by Artificial Intelligence – the international, non-profit, and unaffiliated organisation developing AI-based data coding standards has concluded its 42nd General Assembly (MPAI-42) approving the release of Reference Software using Neural Network Watermarking for Generative AI applications.
The new Neural Network Watermarking (https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-nnw/ MPAI-NNW) Reference Software includes an implementation of the AIF Framework and of an AI Workflow that enables a user to make queries that include a text and an image and obtain a vocal response. The response (inference) is watermarked, to enable the issuer of the query to ascertain that the response they receive is from the intended source. The Software will be presented online on the 16 of April at 15 UTC. Register at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0udeutqT0vHdBh1DLiUxoRr59cUs7iQzzN
MPAI has presented its recently released standards. Links to presentations and recordings are available at https://mpai.community/community/presentations
MPAI is continuing its work plan that involving the following activities:
1. AI Framework (MPAI-AIF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aif/): reference software, conformance testing, and application are-as.
2. AI for Health (MPAI-AIH https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aih/): reference model and technologies for a system enabling clients to improve models processing health data and federated learning to share the training.
3. Context-based Audio Enhancement (CAE-DC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cae/): new projects.
4. Connected Autonomous Vehicle (MPAI-CAV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cav/): Functional Requirements of CAV architecture.
5. Compression and Understanding of Industrial Data (MPAI-CUI https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cui/): preparation for extension of existing standard.
6. Human and Machine Communication (MPAI-HMC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-hmc/): model and technologies enabling a human or a machine to communicate with a machine or a human in a different cultural environment.
7. Multimodal Conversation (MPAI-MMC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmc/): reference software, drafting conformance testing, and new areas.
8. MPAI Metaverse Model (MPAI-MMM https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmm/): reference software and metaverse technologies requiring standards.
9. Neural Network Watermarking (MPAI-NNW https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-nnw/): reference software for enhanced applications.
10. Portable Avatar Format (MPAI-PAF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-ara/): reference software, conformance testing and new areas.
11. End-to-End Video Coding (MPAI-EEV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-eev/): video coding using AI-based End-to-End Video coding.
12. AI-Enhanced Video Coding (MPAI-EVC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-evc/). video coding with AI tools added to existing tools.
13. Server-based Predictive Multiplayer Gaming (MPAI-SPG https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-spg/): technical report on mitigation of data loss and cheating.
14. XR Venues (MPAI-XRV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-xrv/): preparation for the development of the standard.
Legal entities and representatives of academic departments supporting the MPAI mission and able to contribute to the development of standards for the efficient use of data can become MPAI members (https://mpai.community/2022/11/02/seven-good-reasons-to-join-mpai/)
