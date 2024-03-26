Zenius Corporation Makes Inc. Magazine's List of Fastest-Growing Companies - Again
With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 157%, Zenius Corporation Jumped to now Rank No. 66 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Mid-Atlantic Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list had an average growth rate of 154.26 percent.
Leesburg, VA, March 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Inc. magazine has revealed that Zenius Corporation is No. 66 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Mid-Atlantic private companies, based in the District of Columbia, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Mid-Atlantic economy’s most dynamic segment– its independent small businesses.
“We are thrilled to have secured the #66 spot on Inc. Magazine's List of the Mid-Atlantic Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies. This achievement is a testament to the hard work of our dedicated team members, the unwavering support from our clients, and the strong partnerships we've built. Thank you all for being an integral part of our journey and helping us reach this remarkable milestone,” says CEO of Zenius Corporation Prasanna Amitabh.
The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Mid-Atlantic region. Between 2019 and 2021, these 135 private companies had an average growth rate of 154.26 percent; by 2023, they’d added 14,110 jobs and $5.2 billion to the Mid-Atlantic region’s economy.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/mid-Atlantic.
“The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who’s Who of private companies. They’re energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they’ll be impacting things for a while,” said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.
About Zenius Corporation
Zenius represents over 20 years of expertise in delivering IT services to federal agencies. Zenius Corporation is a Virginia-based HUBZone-certified, Minority-Owned, Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) firm whose mission is to discover, develop, demonstrate, and deliver top value to our customers.
Media Contact: Prasanna Amitabh, Founder and CEO
Email: pamitabh@zeniuscorp.com Phone: (855)-936-4872 Ext.700
Contact
Zenius CorporationContact
Vaishali Sikotra
(855)-936-4872 Ext.702
https://www.zeniuscorp.com/
