Free Webinar: Static Code Analysis and Dynamic Tests - Complementary Procedures for Quality Assurance
Verifysoft Technology is a worldwide leading software distribution company founded 2003 in Offenburg, Black Forest (Germany). It is owner of the Code Coverage Analyser Testwell CTC++, and the Code Complextity Measurement Tools Testwell CMT++ and CMTJava. Verifysoft Technology offers seminars, trainings and free webinars about software development and software quality. Avoid risks and make sure that all parts of complex code have been tested before release.
Offenburg, Germany, March 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Register now for their free webinar with Verifysoft’s CEO Klaus Lambertz on Thursday; April 25 2024 at 3:00 p.m. CET (Berlin) and learn more about the following topics:
Static code analysis and runtime tests in conjunction with code coverage are proven methods for improving code quality. This presentation shows the advantages, but also the limitations of both methods. To ensure good code quality, both processes must be used in a complementary manner.
The presentation also discusses suitable criteria for selecting tools for static code analysis and measuring code coverage.
Thanks to detailed code coverage information, Verifysoft's Tool Testwell CTC++ provides a convenient way to analyze the completeness of your tests. Get in touch with us and try a free evaluation version of Testwell CTC++.
For free registration to the webinar on April 25 2024 at 3:00 p.m. CET (Berlin) please go to the homepage of Verifysoft Technology --> About --> Seminars/Webinars
Contact
Verifysoft Technology GmbHContact
Polina Handzhiyska
+49 781 127 8118-6
Polina Handzhiyska
+49 781 127 8118-6
