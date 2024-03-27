Blitz Proto is a SmartZone Best Small Business
Blitz Proto is a 2024 SmartZone Best Small Business in the Michigan Celebrates Small Business Awards as Automation Alley's choice this year.
Farmington Hills, MI, March 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Blitz Proto to be Honored at the 20th Annual Michigan Celebrates Awards Gala
Blitz Proto has been recognized as a 2024 SmartZone Best Small Business, presented by Michigan Celebrates Small Business. Blitz Proto will be acknowledged on stage at the in-person awards ceremony during the 20th annual Michigan Celebrates Small Business Awards Gala on May 21, 2024.
The event will gather over 800 guests at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan to celebrate the achievements of this year’s award recipients.
"This is further validation that all of our efforts and endeavors are worthwhile and the community effort in manufacturing is worthy of being recognized." -Beau-James Erion, President
“Being recognized in this year’s Michigan Celebrates Small Business Awards is so exciting and humbling for our company at this early stage of our company.” -Carrin Harris, CEO
Blitz Proto started offering prototyping services in 2023 with the vision of improving the customer experience by offering fast quotes and personalized services. Our prototype services offer a well rounded experience taking your prototype through the initial design process through the proof of concept stage and into production services if needed.
While navigating the dynamic and ever-changing small business landscape, the Michigan Celebrates Small Business Awardees have demonstrated exemplary tenacity, adaptability, and leadership. The 2024 Awards Gala will put Michigan’s small businesses in the spotlight and give them a chance to share their success stories with the supporters who helped them get to where they are today.
“As we celebrate our 20th Anniversary of MCSB, we’re reminded of the incredible resilience and innovation within Michigan's small business sector. This year's winners demonstrate the collective entrepreneurial spirit that drives our state's economy forward,” said Jennifer Deamud, MCSB Board Chair. “Congratulations to this year’s awardees. To all the winners, your dedication and leadership inspire us all, proving that success truly is best when shared.”
Companies nominated for the SmartZone Best Small Business award must demonstrate a strong relationship with the organization as well as significant success as a company.
Awardees in this category are selected based on the following:
Demonstrated growth through technology commercialization
Success with innovation
Strength of the relationship with the SmartZone
Michigan Celebrates Small Business (MCSB) is a collaboration of trusted statewide founding organizations who offer resources for small businesses. For 20 years, the Michigan Celebrates Small Business Awards Gala has placed a spotlight on how small businesses positively impact our communities and state. The MCSB organization is focused on supporting, promoting and celebrating small businesses in Michigan.
Kinexus Group is the Managing Partner of the Awards Gala.
Blitz Proto has been recognized as a 2024 SmartZone Best Small Business, presented by Michigan Celebrates Small Business. Blitz Proto will be acknowledged on stage at the in-person awards ceremony during the 20th annual Michigan Celebrates Small Business Awards Gala on May 21, 2024.
The event will gather over 800 guests at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan to celebrate the achievements of this year’s award recipients.
"This is further validation that all of our efforts and endeavors are worthwhile and the community effort in manufacturing is worthy of being recognized." -Beau-James Erion, President
“Being recognized in this year’s Michigan Celebrates Small Business Awards is so exciting and humbling for our company at this early stage of our company.” -Carrin Harris, CEO
Blitz Proto started offering prototyping services in 2023 with the vision of improving the customer experience by offering fast quotes and personalized services. Our prototype services offer a well rounded experience taking your prototype through the initial design process through the proof of concept stage and into production services if needed.
While navigating the dynamic and ever-changing small business landscape, the Michigan Celebrates Small Business Awardees have demonstrated exemplary tenacity, adaptability, and leadership. The 2024 Awards Gala will put Michigan’s small businesses in the spotlight and give them a chance to share their success stories with the supporters who helped them get to where they are today.
“As we celebrate our 20th Anniversary of MCSB, we’re reminded of the incredible resilience and innovation within Michigan's small business sector. This year's winners demonstrate the collective entrepreneurial spirit that drives our state's economy forward,” said Jennifer Deamud, MCSB Board Chair. “Congratulations to this year’s awardees. To all the winners, your dedication and leadership inspire us all, proving that success truly is best when shared.”
Companies nominated for the SmartZone Best Small Business award must demonstrate a strong relationship with the organization as well as significant success as a company.
Awardees in this category are selected based on the following:
Demonstrated growth through technology commercialization
Success with innovation
Strength of the relationship with the SmartZone
Michigan Celebrates Small Business (MCSB) is a collaboration of trusted statewide founding organizations who offer resources for small businesses. For 20 years, the Michigan Celebrates Small Business Awards Gala has placed a spotlight on how small businesses positively impact our communities and state. The MCSB organization is focused on supporting, promoting and celebrating small businesses in Michigan.
Kinexus Group is the Managing Partner of the Awards Gala.
Contact
Blitz ProtoContact
Carrin Harris
313-407-6596
blitzproto.com
Carrin Harris
313-407-6596
blitzproto.com
Categories