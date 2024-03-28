QNAP Releases 2-Bay 2.5GbE NAS TS-216G, Offering Cost-Effective Smart Management and High-Speed Backup
The upgraded and compact 2-bay NAS increases operational efficiency and eliminates silos for your data storage.
Taipei, Taiwan, March 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking, and storage solution innovator, today launched the TS-216G NAS, a high-performing and substantial 2-bay NAS designed for individuals, families, and workgroups. The ARM® quad-core processor with a 2.5GbE port, 4 GB RAM, and NPU (Neural network Processing Unit) takes 2-bay NAS performance to the next level. Not only can it streamline backup from multiple devices and improve overall data security, but also creates a comprehensive file management center for home or work users – making the TS-216G one of the most cost-effective and high-efficiency 2-bay NAS on the market.
The built-in NPU, designed for AI applications, can remarkably accelerate image recognition for the AI-powered QuMagie smart photo management, especially when users import hundreds or thousands of photos at a time. It also reduces CPU workloads, resulting in higher computing performance and lower power consumption for the TS-216G.
"The TS-216G is an economical and smart storage solution, allowing users to easily use it for central management of all kinds of files from various devices, and for convenient file sharing/sync with others to improve collaboration,” said Jerry Deng, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “What’s even better, by coming with 4 GB RAM, 2.5GbE, and various applications, the TS-216G can run media streaming and surveillance systems more smoothly, making it a reliable and secure private cloud for individuals, families, and small offices.”
In addition to excellent hardware design, the TS-216G runs the QTS 5.1 NAS operating system that includes a built-in App Center with feature-rich applications: File Station streamlines NAS file access, sharing, and management through a web browser; Hybrid Backup Sync backs up NAS files to the cloud or another NAS to fulfill 3-2-1 backup strategies; Qsync enables efficient synchronization across multiple users and devices. The TS-216G also provides multimedia-oriented features and mobile apps, such as QuMagie and Music Station, allowing users to not only browse and manage all photos, videos, and music files in the NAS from anywhere, on any device but also easily free up storage capacity of their mobile phone.
Key specifications
TS-216G: 2-bay tower model; ARM Cortex® A55 quad-core processor (up to 2.0GHz), 4GB RAM; hot-swappable 3.5-inch/2.5-inch SATA 6Gbps HDD/SSD; built-in NPU; 1x 2.5GbE (2.5G/1G/100M) port and 1x 1GbE port; 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps) Type-A port, 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A ports; USB One-Touch-Copy
For more information and to view the full QNAP NAS lineup, please visit www.qnap.com.
About QNAP
QNAP (Quality Network Appliance Provider) is devoted to providing comprehensive solutions in software development, hardware design and in-house manufacturing. Focusing on storage, networking and smart video innovations, QNAP now introduce a revolutionary Cloud NAS solution that joins our cutting-edge subscription-based software and diversified service channel ecosystem. QNAP envisions NAS as being more than simple storage and has created a cloud-based networking infrastructure for users to host and develop artificial intelligence analysis, edge computing and data integration on their QNAP solutions.
Media inquiries
marketing@qnap.com
The built-in NPU, designed for AI applications, can remarkably accelerate image recognition for the AI-powered QuMagie smart photo management, especially when users import hundreds or thousands of photos at a time. It also reduces CPU workloads, resulting in higher computing performance and lower power consumption for the TS-216G.
"The TS-216G is an economical and smart storage solution, allowing users to easily use it for central management of all kinds of files from various devices, and for convenient file sharing/sync with others to improve collaboration,” said Jerry Deng, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “What’s even better, by coming with 4 GB RAM, 2.5GbE, and various applications, the TS-216G can run media streaming and surveillance systems more smoothly, making it a reliable and secure private cloud for individuals, families, and small offices.”
In addition to excellent hardware design, the TS-216G runs the QTS 5.1 NAS operating system that includes a built-in App Center with feature-rich applications: File Station streamlines NAS file access, sharing, and management through a web browser; Hybrid Backup Sync backs up NAS files to the cloud or another NAS to fulfill 3-2-1 backup strategies; Qsync enables efficient synchronization across multiple users and devices. The TS-216G also provides multimedia-oriented features and mobile apps, such as QuMagie and Music Station, allowing users to not only browse and manage all photos, videos, and music files in the NAS from anywhere, on any device but also easily free up storage capacity of their mobile phone.
Key specifications
TS-216G: 2-bay tower model; ARM Cortex® A55 quad-core processor (up to 2.0GHz), 4GB RAM; hot-swappable 3.5-inch/2.5-inch SATA 6Gbps HDD/SSD; built-in NPU; 1x 2.5GbE (2.5G/1G/100M) port and 1x 1GbE port; 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps) Type-A port, 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A ports; USB One-Touch-Copy
For more information and to view the full QNAP NAS lineup, please visit www.qnap.com.
About QNAP
QNAP (Quality Network Appliance Provider) is devoted to providing comprehensive solutions in software development, hardware design and in-house manufacturing. Focusing on storage, networking and smart video innovations, QNAP now introduce a revolutionary Cloud NAS solution that joins our cutting-edge subscription-based software and diversified service channel ecosystem. QNAP envisions NAS as being more than simple storage and has created a cloud-based networking infrastructure for users to host and develop artificial intelligence analysis, edge computing and data integration on their QNAP solutions.
Media inquiries
marketing@qnap.com
Contact
Woody ChangContact
+88626412000
+88626412000
Categories