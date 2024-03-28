Gilman & Bedigian Expresses Condolences to Families Affected by Baltimore Bridge Collapse
Baltimore, MD, March 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gilman & Bedigian, a leading law firm with a focus on personal injury and wrongful death cases, expresses its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones affected by the tragic bridge collapse in Baltimore on Tuesday morning.
The collapse, caused by a container ship striking the Francis Scott Key Bridge, has resulted in a devastating loss of life and injuries. The Gilman & Bedigian teams' hearts go out to all those impacted by this tragedy.
Gilman & Bedigian understands the immense pain and suffering that follows such a catastrophic event. Its legal team is here to offer support and guidance to anyone affected by this tragedy. Those needing legal assistance or representation can contact the firm for more information, as Gilman & Bedigian are committed to helping Baltimore during this difficult time.
Gilman & Bedigian's thoughts are with the families of the victims, the injured, and all those affected by this tragic incident.
About Gilman & Bedigian:
Gilman & Bedigian is a leading personal injury and medical malpractice law firm based in Baltimore, Maryland. With a proven track record of success, their team of attorneys are dedicated to helping victims and their families get the justice and compensation they deserve. For more information, visit https://www.gilmanbedigian.com/.
Contact
Charles Gilman
www.gilmanbedigian.com
